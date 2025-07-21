Gershman Mortgage Celebrates 70 Years of Trusted Lending - Clarksville Branch Anchors Company Legacy in Tennessee

Gershman Celebrates 70 Years Gershman Mortgage Logo

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage, one of the nation’s longest-standing independent mortgage lenders, marks its 70th anniversary in 2025 with a continued commitment to communities across the U.S. Founded in 1955 in St. Louis, the company’s enduring success is rooted in local branch leadership. Nowhere is that more evident than in the Clarksville, Tennessee office at 2150 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Suite 8 Since opening in mid‑2024, the Clarksville branch has rapidly become a cornerstone of regional home financing. This office channels Gershman’s traditional values of honesty, responsiveness, and community service into a market where the median home price stands around $325,000, with Clarksville’s market remaining moderately competitive and prices up approximately 6–7% year-over-year.Branch leadership is headed by Mia Lindsey, whose local military ties, following retirement from Fort Campbell, underscore a personal connection to the region and a dedication to serving military and civilian borrowers alike. The lending team also includes licensed loan officer Azuree Browning, who joined in May 2025, bringing fresh energy to the office’s mission.Clarksville’s housing landscape is shaped by steady growth and demand-driven conditions. With roughly 1,744 homes listed in June 2025 and a seller’s market prevailing throughout Montgomery County, local buyers often make decisions within 30 to 60 days, a dynamic that places a premium on mortgage readiness and swift, accurate financing.In response, the Clarksville office offers a suite of financing options tailored to the area’s diverse borrowers, ranging from USDA and FHA products suitable for first-time homeowners to VA, jumbo, and conventional loans for more seasoned buyers. The team prioritizes education, ensuring borrowers clearly understand rates, loan types, underwriting steps, and closing costs. That client-centric focus is backed by Gershman’s national infrastructure, meaning compliance support, pricing tools, and secondary market access, combined with local responsiveness.Community engagement is central to the branch’s identity. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce in June 2024, the office has actively participated in local events, financial literacy workshops, and housing-related initiatives. Recent Instagram posts highlight the team’s enthusiasm for timely loan approvals and community ties - a nod to Clarksville’s warm neighborhood spirit.Clarksville’s rich cultural tapestry, anchored by landmarks such as the historic Roxy Theatre, Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, and the Madison Street Historic District, mirrors the branch’s mission: combining heritage with forward momentum. Borrowing here isn’t just a transaction; it contributes to neighborhood growth, from revitalizing older downtown properties to financing new homes in expanding suburbs near Fort Campbell and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.That local dynamic aligns with Gershman Mortgage’s seven-decade history of steady growth. Key national milestones include the achievement of a $1 billion servicing portfolio in 1986, expanding into eight states, and securing licensing authority in 22 states, all while maintaining independence and a branches-first ethos.Gershman’s longevity is driven by a culture that values long tenure and stability. Across the organization, loan officers, underwriters, and coordinators frequently mark 10-, 20-, and 40-year anniversaries. That continuity translates into confident guidance for Clarksville borrowers navigating fluctuating rates, regulatory updates, and tightening inventory.As Gershman Mortgage celebrates its 70th year, the Clarksville branch remains grounded in local values: personal relationships, financial clarity, and informed homeownership. The branch continues to answer Clarksville’s specific needs, from first-time buyers to military families stationed at Fort Campbell, and to retirees seeking secure financing in a growing Metro area.Founded in 1955 by Solon Gershman in St. Louis, Gershman Mortgage is a privately held, full-service mortgage lender with more than 250 employees and licensing in 22 states. The company offers a full range of residential loans, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, construction, and refinance options, supported by a deep commitment to customer service and community relationships. Visit the website to learn more.Clarksville Branch2150 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Suite 8Clarksville, TN 37040NMLS #138063 | Equal Housing Lender

