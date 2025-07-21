Small Satellite Market Poised for Robust Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

Surge in demand for compact satellites & high-resolution imaging services, increase in inclination toward incorporating LEO-based services fuel the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small satellite market size was estimated at $3.25 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $13.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand for compact satellites and high-resolution imaging services, and growing inclination toward adopting LEO-based services drive the growth of the small satellite market. On the other hand, limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation and lack of dedicated small satellite launch vehicles impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for satellite services in the commercial sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Report (335 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1951 Small satellites are being used by defense organizations to deploy spy solutions for tracking and monitoring enemy and terrorist activities worldwide. By type, the small satellite market is categorized into minisatellite, microsatellite, nanosatellite, and others. The minisatellite segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the increase in demand for high-speed internet connectivity globally and rise in deployment of satellites by telecommunication companies to increase their reach. Increased demand in defence, homeland security, and other industries for low cost real-time monitoring services that augments national security has promoted the growth of the minisatellite segment.By type, the minisatellite segment dominated the global small satellite market in 2020, in terms of revenue, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By application, the satellite communication segment is anticipated to show a lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe. By end user, the commercial segment of the small satellite market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Asia-Pacific.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-satellite-market/purchase-options Based on region, the small satellite industry across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global small satellite market, due to rise in adoption of advanced satellite services among the civil, defense, and space industries in the North American region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increased investment in deploying satellite technologies in countries such as China and India.Key players in the industry-GomSpaceNorthrop Grumman CorporationPlanet Labs Inc.Airbus S.A.S.The Boeing CompanySierra Nevada CorporationThales GroupL3Harris Technologies, Inc.Aerospace CorporationLockheed Martin CorporationInterested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1951 Similar Reports We Have on Satellite Industry:Satellite Payload Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-payloads-market Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-satellite-imaging-market Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/latin-america-commercial-satellite-imaging-market

