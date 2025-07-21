Biodegradable Mulch Films Market to Hit $137.4 Million by 2034 With 8.2% CAGR, Driven by Sustainable Farming

Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Mulch Films

Biodegradable mulch films are gaining ground as farmers seek soil health, plastic waste reduction, and regulatory compliance in agriculture.

Biodegradable mulch films are redefining sustainable agriculture by improving soil health and supporting the global transition to eco-friendly farming.” — Harry, USDAnalytics

HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 21, 2025 – The Biodegradable Mulch Films Market is set for robust growth, projected to rise from USD 67.6 million in 2025 to USD 137.4 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2%. USDAnalytics reports that the market’s expansion is powered by a worldwide push for sustainable agriculture, soil health, and the urgent need to reduce plastic waste in farming.

Eco-Friendly Mulch Films Transform Soil Health and Crop Productivity

Biodegradable mulch films are revolutionizing agricultural practices by preventing soil pollution, reducing long-term plastic waste, and supporting healthy crop growth. Unlike conventional polyethylene films, these sustainable agricultural films decompose in soil, eliminating costly removal and disposal. Farmers are embracing thermoplastic starch (TPS), starch blends with PLA and PHA, and aliphatic aromatic copolyesters (AAC) for their strong durability, soil biodegradability, and adaptability across fruits, vegetables, flowers, and grains.

Open-field cultivation, greenhouse farming, and organic agriculture sectors are driving adoption, spurred by regulatory mandates for plastic reduction and consumer demand for sustainable, organic produce. Biodegradable mulch films offer improved moisture retention, weed control, and enhanced crop yields, while aligning with sustainability standards for soil health and organic farming certifications.

Key Opportunity: Organic & Specialty Crop Expansion Accelerates Demand

The fastest-growing opportunity lies in organic farming and high-value specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables, and flowers. As governments and retailers ramp up sustainability requirements, farmers are increasingly required to switch to biodegradable mulch films to access premium markets and eco-labels. E-commerce and co-operatives are also making these products more accessible to small and mid-scale farmers, enabling broader market penetration and a faster transition away from plastic-based films.

Market Segmentation Overview

• By Raw Material:

Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Starch Blended with PLA, Starch Blended with PHA, Aliphatic Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Others

• By Crop Type:

Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Grains & Oilseeds, Others

• By Farming System:

Open-Field Cultivation, Greenhouse / High Tunnel Cultivation

• By Sales Channel:

Agricultural Dealers & Distributors, Co-operatives, Direct Sales to Large Farms/Agribusinesses, Direct-to-Farmer, E-commerce Platforms, Retailers for Small-Scale Farmers/Gardeners

Regional Landscape: Italy, Germany, China, and U.S. Lead the Shift

• Italy is at the forefront of compostable mulch film technology, with Novamont’s Mater-Bi® films meeting rigorous EU biodegradation standards and gaining widespread use in organic and open-field farming.

• Germany and France are innovating with new AAC and starch-blend films, supported by strong environmental regulations and incentives for sustainable agriculture.

• China and India are scaling production to meet growing demand, with government support for biodegradable agricultural products and large-scale supply to fruits, vegetables, and flower markets.

• United States and Canada are expanding adoption in both large agribusiness and organic sectors, supported by partnerships between film producers and agricultural equipment makers.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Africa)

Competitive Landscape: Global Leaders Expand Biodegradable Film Innovation

Key players are scaling capacity, launching crop-specific solutions, and partnering with farm equipment providers for seamless integration. Notable companies include:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)

• NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)

• Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China)

• BioBag International AS (Norway)

• Green Dot Bioplastics (U.S.)

• FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (Germany)

• AB Rani Plast Oy (Finland)

• Armando Alvarez Group (Spain)

• RKW SE (Germany)

• Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc (UK)

• Al Pack Enterprises Ltd. (Canada)

• Organix Ag (U.S.)

• Growit India Private Limited (India)

• Vrunda Vitthal Polynet Ltd. (India)

• Others



