Biodegradable Plastic Films Market to Double by 2034 on Surge in Compostable Packaging Demand

HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 21, 2025 – The Biodegradable Plastic Films Market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2025 to USD 2.3 billion by 2034, registering a steady CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to insights from USDAnalytics. The rapid expansion is driven by stringent global regulations on single-use plastics, rising eco-conscious consumer demand, and technological breakthroughs in PLA films, PHA films, and starch-based biodegradable films.

Innovation in Biodegradable Film Technologies Unlocks New Opportunities

Leading innovations in biodegradable plastic films include Polylactic Acid (PLA) and Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) films that offer compostability, strength, and safety for food & beverage packaging, agriculture films, medical films, and personal care applications. PLA dominates the market for cost-effective, high-barrier applications, while PHA is witnessing fast growth due to its marine degradability and home compostability.

Additionally, starch blends, cellulose-based films, biodegradable polyesters, and Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) are gaining traction for sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic bags, wrapping films, and agricultural mulch. These materials support a circular packaging model, reducing landfill waste and microplastic pollution.

Emerging Trend: E-commerce Accelerates Compostable Film Adoption

A significant market opportunity is unfolding in e-commerce and omnichannel retail, where brands are replacing polyethylene mailers and wrapping films with compostable, flexible biodegradable plastic films. The growing emphasis on sustainable branding and plastic-free commitments is fueling demand for multilayer biodegradable laminates and barrier films in both primary and secondary packaging. This shift opens a multi-billion-dollar innovation pathway for film producers specializing in smart, printable, and home-compostable packaging formats.

Market Segmentation Overview

• By Material Type:

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Films, Biodegradable Polyesters (Fossil-based or Partially Bio-based), Starch-Based Blends Films, Cellulose-Based Films (Regenerated Cellulose), Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films, Others

• By Application:

Bags, Wrapping Films, Liners, Sheets, Others

• By End-User:

Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Agriculture, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Electrical & Electronics, Others

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads, Europe Drives Policy, U.S. Innovates

• China leads global production with over 1.2 million metric tons of biodegradable film capacity. Government mandates, such as the 30% biodegradable packaging requirement by 2025, are propelling mass-scale adoption. Companies like Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. and BBCA Biochemical are expanding capacity to meet demand in food, agriculture, and e-commerce.

• United States is focusing on innovation with support from state regulations like California SB 54. Firms such as NatureWorks LLC, Danimer Scientific, and Cortec Corporation are developing next-gen PLA and multi-layer biodegradable plastic films.

• Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands play a central role in innovation and regulation under the EU PPWR, driving compostable film adoption across sectors.

• India, Brazil, and South Korea are rapidly building production ecosystems with an emphasis on bio-feedstock utilization, affordability, and export-oriented growth.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Africa)

Top Companies Operating in the Biodegradable Plastic Films Market

The global market features a mix of legacy players and emerging innovators, including:

• NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)

• Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• TotalEnergies Corbion (Netherlands)

• Danimer Scientific (U.S.)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan)

• CJ Biomaterials Inc. (South Korea)

• Innovia Films (part of CCL Industries Inc.) (UK/Canada)

• Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (Germany)

• Green Dot Bioplastics (U.S.)

• Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia)

• Taghleef Industries (Ti) (UAE)

• BioBag International AS (Norway)

• TIPA Corp. (Israel)

• Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

• Cortec Corporation (U.S.)

• Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China)

• Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Polymateria Ltd. (UK)

Many of these firms are investing in R&D partnerships, capacity expansion, and bio-feedstock supply chain optimization to meet the surge in demand for compostable packaging solutions.

