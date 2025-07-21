For Immediate Release: July 21, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the appointment of George Francis Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D., as Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). In this role, Dr. Tidmarsh will lead the FDA’s efforts to ensure safe, effective, and high-quality drugs are available to the American people.

“Dr. Tidmarsh is an accomplished physician-scientist and leader whose experience spans the full arc of drug development—from bench to bedside,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “His appointment to lead CDER brings exceptional scientific, regulatory, and operational expertise to the agency. I look forward to working with him to strengthen our drug review programs, foster innovation, and advance cross-agency initiatives that improve health outcomes for the American public.”

Dr. Tidmarsh earned his M.D. and Ph.D. in cancer biology from Stanford University where he completed residency training in pediatrics. He went on to complete two subspecialty programs at Stanford, one in pediatric oncology and another in neonatology. He brings over 30 years of experience in biotechnology, clinical medicine, and regulatory science and has authored 143 scientific publications and patents.

Dr. Tidmarsh was also the founding co-director of Stanford’s Master of Translational Research and Applied Medicine (M-TRAM) program, which bridges academic research and clinical application by training students and researchers to translate scientific discoveries into real-world medical solutions. His commitment to education, mentorship, and translational research continues to shape the next generation of physician-scientists and innovators.

Dr. Tidmarsh has led the successful clinical development of seven FDA-approved drugs and served as founder and CEO of multiple biopharmaceutical companies focused on oncology and critical care medicine. His work spans the full translational pipeline—from discovery through regulatory approval—and he is widely recognized for his ability to bring forward innovative treatments that address serious unmet medical needs. He has also served on advisory boards across academia, government, and industry.

