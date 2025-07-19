How to get reimbursed for your VA-related travel

If you’re traveling for a VA health care appointment, VA will reimburse you for travel costs, including mileage, tolls, parking and authorized hotel stays, if you’re eligible. Your caregiver can get reimbursed, too.

Filing a travel claim online is easy and the fastest way to receive reimbursement.

Let’s look at a few specifics of the program.

Who’s eligible?

VA offers two types of travel benefits under the Beneficiary Travel Program: general health care travel and special mode transportation. As a Veteran, you may be eligible for one or both. You may be eligible if you:

Have a service-connected rating of 30% or more.

Are traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition.

Receive a VA pension, or your income does not exceed the maximum annual VA pension.

Are traveling for a scheduled compensation or pension exam.

Have vision impairment, spinal cord injury or disorder, double or multiple amputation, enrollment in VA rehabilitation programs.

Caregivers are also eligible for travel benefits when they are traveling with a Veteran who qualifies for the Beneficiary Travel Program.

There are a few other eligible groups. If you have questions about your eligibility, reach out to your facility’s Beneficiary Travel Department or call VA’s Beneficiary Travel toll-free call center at 855-574-7292. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

What types of travel can VA provide or reimburse?

VA can reimburse eligible persons for mileage driven in a personal vehicle and transportation by a rideshare or public transportation, like a bus, taxi, or plane. In addition, when medically justified by a VA health care provider, a special mode of transportation, such as an ambulance or wheelchair van, may be approved for Veterans who are eligible for beneficiary travel.

What is the best way to get paid back?

File a claim using the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS). Combining electronic filing with direct deposit is the fastest way to get your beneficiary travel payment. BTSSS claims, on average, take 5-7 days to process via direct deposit.

While you can still file a paper claim or receive a paper check, paper methods take longer to process. Paper claims, which must be entered manually, require 10-13 days for processing and take even longer to receive if the payment is made by paper check.

How to file a travel claim using BTSSS?

To get started, visit AccessVA and select “I am a Veteran” or “I am a Family Member,” then select the “Veteran Travel Claim Entry” icon and click “Access VA.” You will be prompted to verify your identity using either ID.me or Login.gov.

“Using the BTSSS digital claim option ensures accurate mileage calculations, faster claims processing and more log-in options,” said TaKeshia Trevino, chief of the Veterans Transportation Program at Oklahoma City VA Medical Center. “Veterans should absolutely use this system for eligible travel claims!”

Claim the benefits you earned

Don’t leave money behind. You might get $20 for a 50-mile round-trip to VA—and that’s $20 not coming out of your pocket.

BTSSS means less waiting, easier reimbursing, and more chances to say, “cha-ching!”

For more information about how to file for travel pay reimbursement, visit VA’s beneficiary travel webpage.