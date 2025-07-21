Colle AI Adds Intelligent Publishing Tools to Accelerate NFT Asset Delivery

Unlocking the future of digital art through AI-powered NFT creation and innovation.

New automation-powered features simplify publishing workflows and speed up multichain NFT distribution

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the intelligent multichain NFT creation platform, has introduced a new suite of publishing tools designed to help creators launch and deliver digital assets faster across blockchain networks. These intelligent tools streamline the publishing process, reduce technical overhead, and ensure rapid deployment with AI-powered precision.The new publishing system enables users to schedule, preview, and release NFT collections with automated metadata handling, smart deployment sequencing, and multichain formatting. Creators can configure drops by audience, time, and blockchain—with full compatibility across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain—without navigating multiple platforms or interfaces.At the heart of the system is Colle AI’s adaptive automation engine, which intelligently manages asset routing, optimizes deployment windows, and validates drop configurations in real time. This ensures that creators can maintain control over launch strategies while benefiting from faster publishing speeds and reduced manual input.By automating key stages of asset delivery, Colle AI reinforces its mission to empower creators with tools that make NFT development easier, smarter, and more scalable. This release builds on Colle’s growing infrastructure to support seamless creative workflows in an increasingly multichain Web3 environment.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.