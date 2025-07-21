Introducing Jeeva 2.0: The Agentic AI Platform Boosting GTM Sales Productivity Tenfold

Jeeva AI

Jeeva 2.0 launches with advanced agentic AI to streamline sales tasks, enhance personalization, and drive 10x productivity for GTM teams.

Jeeva 2.0 transforms sales productivity by automating repetitive tasks, enabling GTM teams to focus on building meaningful customer relationships.” — Gaurav Bhattacharya, CEO of Jeeva.ai

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeeva AI, a leading agentic AI sales platform , today proudly announces the launch of Jeeva 2.0, a major upgrade that transforms the go-to-market (GTM) landscape by empowering every member of the sales organization with advanced autonomous AI sales assistant capabilities. This Product-Led Growth (PLG) launch on Product Hunt aims to redefine sales automation by delivering AI-powered tools that boost productivity, precision, and personalized customer engagement at scale.Dubbed the “Cursor/Codex for sales reps,” Jeeva 2.0 leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence fused with deep sales expertise to automate tedious, repetitive tasks freeing sales teams to focus on what matters most: building relationships and closing deals. This new release marks a pivotal step toward ai sales workflows that remove manual bottlenecks, reduce errors, and accelerate pipeline velocity.Unlocking 10x Sales Productivity With AI-Driven AutomationAt the core of Jeeva 2.0 is the promise to multiply sales team productivity by tenfold, not just for sales leaders but for every role involved in the GTM process SDRs, account executives, customer success managers, and marketing operations alike. This is achieved through a suite of smart features designed to seamlessly augment human effort without sacrificing personalization or control.Key Features That Empower Sales Teams1. Auto Email Drafting & Inbox Labeling : Personalization at ScaleCrafting personalized outreach at scale is one of the biggest time drains for sales reps. Jeeva 2.0’s AI auto-drafting capability analyzes past customer interactions, firmographic and behavioral data to generate contextually relevant email drafts that retain the rep’s authentic voice. This feature can save reps hours per week while increasing reply rates through better relevance. Additionally, inbox labeling intelligently organizes incoming emails, allowing reps to prioritize responses efficiently and reduce email fatigue.2. Automated Meeting Notes: Stay Present in ConversationsDuring sales calls and meetings, taking detailed notes can distract reps and reduce engagement. Jeeva 2.0 solves this with real-time AI-powered meeting transcription and note-taking, capturing key insights, action items, and next steps. This ensures reps remain fully focused on the conversation, enhancing rapport and reducing administrative follow-up.3. AI-Powered Calendar Management: Simplify SchedulingScheduling conflicts and back-and-forth coordination waste significant time. Jeeva’s AI calendar assistant autonomously manages meeting coordination by finding optimal time slots, handling cancellations, and minimizing conflicts. This feature streamlines calendar management and helps keep pipelines flowing smoothly.4. Meeting Preparation Assistance: Arrive Ready, Every TimePreparation is key to winning deals. Jeeva 2.0 surfaces relevant background information about prospects past conversations, buying signals, competitor mentions, and recent company updates before meetings, empowering reps to engage confidently and tailor their pitch to customer needs.Driving Pipeline Growth and Revenue Acceleration“Jeeva 2.0 is designed to empower every GTM team member, not just sales leaders, to become 10x more productive and effective,” said Gaurav Bhattacharya, CEO of Jeeva.ai. “By automating the grunt work and enabling truly personalized outreach and research at scale, we help teams unlock pipeline growth and revenue acceleration like never before.”With growing sales complexity and the surge of digital channels, organizations must rethink how they engage prospects efficiently. Jeeva’s agentic AI platform integrates prospect discovery, data enrichment, outreach, and follow-up into a unified autonomous workflow reducing manual errors, cutting sales cycle times, and improving pipeline predictability.A Product-Led Growth Launch on Product HuntJeeva 2.0’s official debut on Product Hunt on July 21, 2025, will include live demos, customer stories, and a showcase of its innovative AI assistants in action. GTM professionals worldwide are invited to join the community pioneering the future of sales automation, experiencing first hand how AI transforms everyday sales activities.About Jeeva AI: The Agentic AI Sales Platform for Scalable Revenue GrowthFounded by serial entrepreneur Gaurav Bhattacharya, Jeeva.ai is an agentic AI sales platform designed to automate the entire sales pipeline from prospect discovery and real-time lead enrichment to multichannel personalized outreach and post-call follow-up all within a single intelligent workflow.Jeeva’s platform continuously ingests live intent signals and leverages self-directed AI processes to surface the highest-fit leads, fill data gaps with accurate firmographic and contact information, and draft context-aware emails. It captures meeting notes and updates CRM records autonomously, enabling sales teams to focus on building authentic relationships and closing deals without adding headcount.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.