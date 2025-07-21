Kitchen Guard Expands to Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Local entrepreneur and nonprofit leader Kit Gohil brings his deep personal resilience, professional expertise, and commitment to community outreach to this venture—offering restaurant owners a higher standard of safety and peace of mind. The urgency of that mission is backed by alarming national trends. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments respond to approximately 7,400 restaurant fires each year, causing more than $165 million in direct property damage. With a mission to protect restaurants and a passion for serving his community, Kitchen Guard of Cherry Hill is officially open for business—ready to partner with local restaurant owners to ensure their kitchens are safe, compliant, and prepared for the future.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Guard, a fast-growing franchise brand focused on restaurant fire life safety, proudly announces its newest territory in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Local entrepreneur and nonprofit leader Kit Gohil brings his deep personal resilience, professional expertise, and commitment to community outreach to this venture—offering restaurant owners a higher standard of safety and peace of mind.

Gohil’s journey to business ownership is one of overcoming adversity and giving back. After a life-changing motorcycle accident that resulted in the loss of an arm, he turned his recovery into a springboard for success—first in finance and law firm consulting, and now as a business owner and founder of the Aj Gohil Family Foundation, which supports children with chronic illnesses and disabilities.

“I’ve learned that purpose grows out of pain, and Kitchen Guard gives me a way to serve my community by protecting something that matters deeply to us all—our local restaurants,” said Gohil. “These are the places where families gather, where small business dreams come to life. Helping them stay safe is my mission.”

The urgency of that mission is backed by alarming national trends. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments respond to approximately 7,400 restaurant fires each year, causing more than $165 million in direct property damage. A leading cause? Grease buildup in kitchen exhaust systems that are either poorly maintained or improperly cleaned.

Kitchen Guard is uniquely positioned to address this threat. More than just a hood cleaning service, Kitchen Guard provides comprehensive fire life safety inspections, certifications, and cleaning services that help commercial kitchens meet strict compliance requirements—especially those outlined in NFPA 96, the national standard for ventilation control and fire protection of commercial cooking operations.

"We have had the opportunity to protect local South Jersey gems in the Haddonfield and Collingswood areas, as well as local pizzerias and large national chains from any fire hazards. Kitchen Guard provides the same urgency, attention to detail, and care to every restaurant we build a relationship with, regardless of its size,” added Gohil.

Gohil emphasizes that Kitchen Guard’s role in Cherry Hill goes beyond business. “We’re here to protect the soul of our community,” he said. “Our restaurants—whether it’s a beloved family diner, a new fusion concept, or a generational pizzeria—deserve to operate safely and stay open for years to come.”

Drawing from his professional background consulting with law firms on pricing strategy and client relations, Gohil brings a value-based, high-trust approach to his franchise. His skills in contract management, stress reduction, and team leadership are directly aligned with Kitchen Guard’s operating model: a professional, scalable solution that ensures safety without disruption to a restaurant’s workflow.

Gohil has also initiated outreach to his alma mater, Timber Creek Regional High School, to share his personal story with students—highlighting his path from adversity to advocacy, and now business leadership. “If my story can inspire just one student to believe in second chances, then I know I’m doing more than running a business—I’m building a legacy,” he said.

With a mission to protect restaurants and a passion for serving his community, Kitchen Guard of Cherry Hill is officially open for business—ready to partner with local restaurant owners to ensure their kitchens are safe, compliant, and prepared for the future.

For more information or to schedule a fire safety consultation, visit Kitchen Guard of Cherry Hill or contact Kit Gohil directly at 856-930-4553 or kit.gohil@kitchenguard.com.

