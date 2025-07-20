Breaking Barriers: Puerto Rican Chess Enthusiast Alex Martinez Makes History at Serbian Chess Open

For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Puerto Rican flag is displayed at the Serbia Open. Moments before the chess match at the Pattaya Open tournament.

Amazon Strategy Expert and World Traveler Becomes First Puerto Rican to Compete in Three Major International Chess Tournaments

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Martinez, a trailblazing solo traveler and chess enthusiast, has once again made history by becoming the first-ever participant from the Puerto Rico Chess Federation to compete in the prestigious Serbian Chess Open. This marks his third major international chess tournament, following groundbreaking appearances at the Pattaya Open in Thailand and the Vietnam Open.Martinez, who has been living abroad for over five years and has called more than 16 countries home, balances his passion for chess with his role as the Head of Amazon Strategy at eCompete Solutions. Despite having no professional chess training, he has proven that dedication and love for the game can lead to extraordinary achievements.Competing in the amateur section of the Serbian Chess Open, Martinez delivered an impressive performance, securing 4 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. His journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the universal appeal of chess, a game he plays as a hobby while traveling the globe.“Chess has always been a way for me to connect with people and cultures, no matter where I am in the world,” said Martinez. “Representing Puerto Rico on this stage is an honor, and I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their passions, no matter the odds.”Martinez’s participation in these tournaments is a significant milestone for the Puerto Rico Chess Federation, highlighting the growing global presence of Puerto Rican talent in the chess community. His story is not just about breaking records but also about breaking boundaries—geographical, cultural, and personal.As Martinez continues his journey, he remains a shining example of how passion and determination can lead to extraordinary accomplishments, even in the face of challenges. His story is a reminder that the game of chess, much like life, is about making bold moves and embracing the journey.

