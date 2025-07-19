St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle into Building

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25A4006225

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/16/25 at approximately 11:17 hours

STREET: N/A

TOWN: East Burke

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burke Mountain Hotel

VEHICLE

OPERATOR: N/A

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end damage, totaled.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/16/25 at approximately 1117 hours, Vermont State Police, E. Burke Fire Brigade, and Lyndon Rescue responded to the Burke Mountain Hotel for multiple reports of a vehicle into the building.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the 2024 Ram 2500 and found it to be unoccupied. Through investigation, Troopers found out the truck, owned by Eliminator Pest Control, was unoccupied and rolled down the hill from a parking area near the Mid-Burke Lodge.

No one was injured during this incident. Vermont Fire Marshalls, as well as Structural Engineers were notified and will be on site on 7/17/25 to assess the damage and supervise the removal of the truck.

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VT State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111