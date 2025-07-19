St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle into Building
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT
CASE#: 25A4006225
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/16/25 at approximately 11:17 hours
STREET: N/A
TOWN: East Burke
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burke Mountain Hotel
VEHICLE
OPERATOR: N/A
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end damage, totaled.
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/16/25 at approximately 1117 hours, Vermont State Police, E. Burke Fire Brigade, and Lyndon Rescue responded to the Burke Mountain Hotel for multiple reports of a vehicle into the building.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the 2024 Ram 2500 and found it to be unoccupied. Through investigation, Troopers found out the truck, owned by Eliminator Pest Control, was unoccupied and rolled down the hill from a parking area near the Mid-Burke Lodge.
No one was injured during this incident. Vermont Fire Marshalls, as well as Structural Engineers were notified and will be on site on 7/17/25 to assess the damage and supervise the removal of the truck.
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VT State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.