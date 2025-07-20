Celeste Adore Highlights Growing Demand for Personalised Bridesmaid Jewellery Ahead of Wedding Season

Stephanie Musa - Co Founder of Celeste Adore

Celeste Adore responds to shifting bridal trends with waterproof, tarnish-free, and customisable jewellery designed for modern bridesmaids.

We’re honoured to be part of so many love stories—and to help create jewellery that symbolises those special connections.” — Stephanie Musa - Co Founder of Celeste Adore

AUSTRALIA, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2025/2026 wedding season approaches, a significant shift is occurring in how brides choose to thank their bridal party. Across the UK, Australia, Europe and North America, personalised bridesmaid jewellery is gaining popularity as a meaningful, practical, and lasting gift. With traditional favours and matching robes falling out of favour, modern brides are looking for gifts that reflect personal connection, everyday utility, and long-term value. One brand rising to meet this demand is Celeste Adore, a personalised jewellery brand known for its waterproof, tarnish-free, and affordable luxury pieces. Celeste Adore has become a go-to destination for brides seeking high-quality, sentimental jewellery that aligns with contemporary wedding values of individuality, thoughtfulness, and sustainability.Personalised Jewellery Becoming the Preferred Bridesmaid GiftIndustry trends show that bridesmaid gifting is evolving. Data from wedding industry reports reveal that custom, meaningful items are now among the top-requested gift types. As couples prioritise experience and sentiment over material excess, gifts like personalised name necklaces initial bracelets , and custom birthstone jewellery are taking centre stage. “Today’s brides want to express genuine gratitude to the women who’ve supported them—not just on their wedding day, but throughout life,” says Stephanie Musa, founder of Celeste Adore. “Personalised jewellery carries a story, a memory, and a message. It’s not just a gift; it’s a forever piece—a symbol of their friendship." Celeste Adore’s bridesmaid collection includes a variety of best-sellers, including custom nameplate necklaces, initial bracelets, birthstone charm pieces, and personalised heart pendants. Made from premium stainless steel, available in 18K gold, rose gold, and silver finishes, it also comes packaged in eco-conscious gift boxes—ready for presentation.Weddings in 2025/2026: Thoughtfulness Over TraditionWith rising costs across the wedding industry, brides are increasingly seeking intentional ways to spend their budget. Rather than opting for one-time-use favours, many are shifting towards personalised jewellery that can double as a wearable part of the wedding day and a lasting memento. "We hear from brides who want their bridal party to feel appreciated," Stephanie adds. "They don’t just want to give something pretty. They want to give something that will be worn for years and remembered with love." Personalised jewellery meets this demand by offering meaningful customisation for each bridesmaid, practicality as accessories that can be worn daily, and durability thanks to materials that withstand water, sweat, and regular use. These features make Celeste Adore's pieces particularly suitable for weddings in diverse climates and destinations—whether it’s a beach ceremony in Queensland or a countryside wedding in England.From Wedding Keepsake to Everyday StapleUnlike many bridesmaid gifts that end up tucked away, personalised jewellery is designed to become a part of the recipient's daily style. This is a key driver behind its growing popularity. Bridesmaids can wear their gifts long after the event, making it a sustainable and cost-effective option for brides. Each Celeste Adore piece is crafted to be waterproof, tarnish-free, and hypoallergenic, with a lifetime guarantee ensuring it remains a cherished accessory for years.The Inspiration Behind Celeste AdoreAt her own wedding in 2024, founder Stephanie Musa gifted her bridesmaids personalised initial necklaces from Celeste Adore—by then, a well-established brand known for meaningful, lasting jewellery. Watching her closest friends continue to wear those pieces long after the celebration reaffirmed the brand’s purpose: to create timeless designs that symbolise connection, gratitude, and enduring memories. "Seeing my bridesmaids wear their necklaces months later made me realise how powerful a small, thoughtful gesture can be," says Stephanie. "It sparked the whole vision for Celeste Adore." Since launching, the brand has served tens of thousands of customers globally, with a growing reputation for quality and service. Brides often note how Celeste Adore jewellery makes their bridal party feel seen, celebrated, and appreciated.A Unified Yet Individual StyleCoordinating bridal party accessories can be challenging, especially when bridesmaids have varying tastes. Celeste Adore solves this problem by offering customisable pieces that allow each bridesmaid to feel unique, while maintaining a cohesive style for the group. With a range of fonts, chain styles, and charm options, brides can tailor each piece to the individual while preserving visual unity with consistent metal finishes and design themes. This balance of uniformity and individuality is particularly useful for weddings with large or diverse bridal parties.Eco-Conscious Gifting That Gives BackAs couples become more sustainability-minded, ethical sourcing and responsible production have become high priorities in wedding planning. Celeste Adore proudly aligns with these values by offering jewellery crafted from durable stainless steel, specifically designed for extended daily wear. Each piece is thoughtfully packaged in eco-friendly materials that deliver a luxury unboxing experience without unnecessary excess. Every item is backed by a Lifetime Guarantee, allowing bridesmaids to treasure their gifts with confidence, free from concerns about tarnishing or wear. By focusing on longevity, quality, and intentional craftsmanship, Celeste Adore encourages a “buy once, buy well” philosophy—ensuring that each purchase is both sustainable and deeply meaningful.Gifting Made EasyCeleste Adore offers a seamless gifting experience for busy brides. With global shipping, tracked delivery, and responsive customer support, the ordering process is straightforward and reliable. The brand provides optional gift messages, easy-to-navigate bridal bundles, and bulk-order options for larger bridal parties. The website also includes a gift guide and FAQs to assist brides in choosing the perfect personalised pieces for their wedding day.Designed to Be Worn, Not StoredToo often, bridesmaid gifts are purchased as a formality—used on the day and then forgotten. Celeste Adore addresses this by designing jewellery that transitions effortlessly from the aisle to everyday life. From subtle initial pendants worn to brunch, to delicate rings stacked with daily favourites, the versatility of these pieces ensures they stay in rotation long after the last dance. “Our goal is to create jewellery that never feels like a costume,” says founder Stephanie Musa. “We want it to be an effortless part of someone’s style—something they reach for every day because it reminds them of something meaningful.”Looking Ahead: The Future of Bridal GiftingAs the wedding industry continues to evolve, the demand for meaningful, practical, and beautiful bridal party gifts is expected to grow. Celeste Adore plans to expand its product line in 2025 to include customised jewellery sets, matching accessories for flower girls and mothers of the bride, and limited-edition seasonal collections. These offerings will continue to reflect the brand’s values of personalisation, durability, and aesthetic versatility. "We’re proud to be part of so many love stories," Musa concludes. "Our jewellery is more than an accessory—it’s a lasting reminder of a meaningful moment." As Stephanie Musa shares, “We’re honoured to be part of so many love stories," Stephanie concludes. "Our jewellery is more than an accessory—it’s a lasting reminder of a meaningful moment."About Celeste AdoreCeleste Adore is an affordable luxury jewellery brand that specialises in personalised, waterproof, and tarnish-free designs. With a focus on meaningful gifting, the brand serves customers worldwide and is known for its ethical craftsmanship and exceptional customer experience. All jewellery is backed by a Lifetime Guarantee and designed to celebrate life's most important moments.For more information, visit: www.celesteadore.com

