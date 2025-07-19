Notices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau: Latest arrangements of the activities of the Cultural Affairs Bureau

Submit Release
MACAU, July 19 - Due to the impact of the strong tropical storm “Wipha”, all the activities originally scheduled by the Cultural Affairs Bureau for tomorrow (20 July), including the Theatre for Babies “Bebeethoven”, integrated in the 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, the Macao International Children’s Film Festival, the Weekend Party “Little MICAF’s Paradise”, Children’s Fun Book House and all workshops, will be cancelled. The refund procedures will be announced later. Furthermore, the performance arrangement of the “Disney The Magic Box” Musical, originally scheduled for tomorrow, will be announced on the websites of The Venetian Macao and the Cotai Ticketing tomorrow, taking into account the development and impact of the typhoon. We apologize for any inconvenience.

