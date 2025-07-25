Tom’s Pest Control Sydney Resolves Ant Infestation at Council Administrative Offices

Tom's Pest Control Sydney Pest Control Experts in Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom’s Pest Control Sydney has successfully eliminated a persistent indoor ant infestation at a local council building, delivering a discreet and long-term pest management solution that restored hygiene and comfort for staff. The project is a strong example of tailored government buildings pest control in action.Council Office Impacted by Recurring Ant IssuesStaff at the Sydney-based government office reported ant trails in staff kitchens and meeting rooms, raising concerns around food safety, comfort, and potential structural nesting. While minor pest issues had occurred before, this marked the first sustained indoor infestation, prompting the council to seek expert support.“Ants may be small, but in workplaces—especially government offices—they can quickly undermine hygiene standards and day-to-day productivity,” said Stefan Barker, spokesperson for Tom’s Pest Control. “This council needed a solution that was effective, minimally invasive, and aligned with operational expectations.”This case illustrates the growing demand for professional ant control Sydney services within sensitive public sector environments.Three-Phase Treatment Plan Ensures Full EradicationTom’s Pest Control began with a full-site inspection of the administrative building—covering break areas, wall voids, electrical conduits, and external perimeters. The team located multiple entry points and ant nests inside wall cavities and under a concrete slab near staff rest areas.A three-part treatment plan was then carried out:• Targeted Baiting: A low-toxicity gel bait was applied in key foraging zones. The ants carried the bait back to their nest, enabling colony-level elimination.• Protective Spray Barrier: A residual insecticide was applied to internal skirtings and external entry zones to block further ant access.• Environmental Improvements: The council received recommendations on waste bin sealing, reducing food residue in staff areas, and trimming vegetation in contact with the building.Results: Ant-Free Offices and Improved Staff ComfortWithin two weeks, visible ant activity had dropped significantly, and within one month, the infestation was fully resolved. Staff reported a noticeable improvement in shared spaces, including the kitchen, without any disruption to their workflow.“Our approach provided both fast relief and a long-term solution,” added Stefan Barker. “It’s the kind of result you want in a high-use, public-facing facility.”Proactive Pest Control for Government FacilitiesFollowing treatment, Tom’s Pest Control Sydney introduced a quarterly inspection schedule to monitor pest activity and ensure the premises remain safe and hygienic. This forms part of a tailored pest control Sydney maintenance plan that includes full documentation and early-intervention support.As specialists in government buildings pest control, the team understands the need for discreet service delivery, low-toxicity treatment, and alignment with compliance standards.Tom’s Pest Control: Leaders in Ant Control Sydney and Government Pest SolutionsTom’s Pest Control Sydney provides targeted pest management services for local councils, public sector sites, schools, and commercial premises. Whether it’s ant control Sydney, cockroach prevention, or routine government buildings pest control, the team delivers fast, effective, and fully compliant solutions tailored to sensitive environments.To protect your building and maintain professional standards, trust the experts in pest control Sydney. Contact Tom’s Pest Control for a customised inspection and prevention plan today.

