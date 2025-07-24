Tom’s Pest Control Adelaide Safely Removes Wasp Nests from Local Primary School

Tom's Pest Control Adelaide Pest Control Experts in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom’s Pest Control Adelaide has successfully resolved a potentially dangerous pest situation at a local primary school, removing two active wasp nests located near play areas and staff access points. The quick, safe response helped protect students and staff while ensuring minimal disruption to school operations.Safety First for Schools and StudentsDuring the late summer months, school staff began noticing an increase in wasp activity near the playground and around an outdoor storage shed. Concerns quickly escalated when it became clear that wasp nests were forming in close proximity to daily student activity—posing a risk, particularly to those with allergies.“Schools are high-sensitivity environments where safety and timing are absolutely critical,” said Stefan Barker, spokesperson for Tom’s Pest Control. “We knew we had to act quickly, discreetly, and in a way that wouldn’t cause panic or disrupt school routines.”This situation illustrates the growing need for specialised education facility pest control , where pest management must be handled with extra care and foresight.Professional Wasp Removal with Zero DisruptionFollowing a full site inspection, the team located two wasp nests:• One hidden in a roof void near a classroom block• Another embedded in the wall of an external shed near the staff entranceUnderstanding the presence of children and staff throughout the day, Tom’s Pest Control used a targeted, low-impact treatment to remove the nests safely and quietly outside of school hours. No chemicals were left exposed and all actions complied with strict safety standards.Two follow-up visits confirmed complete cessation of wasp activity. Preventative tips were also provided, including early detection advice and guidance on sealing outdoor gaps and cracks where nests are likely to form.A Safer School Environment and Long-Term PartnershipThe immediate outcome was a complete resolution of the wasp problem—no further sightings or incidents were reported, and staff and parents were reassured that the grounds were once again safe for children.“Our tailored approach not only removed the nests but gave the school peace of mind,” Stefan Barker added. “We always consider the unique nature of school environments when planning and carrying out treatments.”Ongoing Prevention with Seasonal ChecksDue to the increased likelihood of wasp nests appearing during spring and summer, Tom’s Pest Control now provides seasonal inspections to the school. This proactive plan ensures early detection and intervention—avoiding disruption and reducing health risks to students and staff.Tom’s Pest Control: The Local Experts in Education Facility Pest ControlTom’s Pest Control Adelaide is a trusted provider of pest control Adelaide services, specialising in sensitive commercial environments where discretion, safety, and compliance are essential.From wasp control Adelaide to termite treatment, rodent prevention, and hygiene-critical spaces, the team delivers custom programs tailored to schools, childcare centres, and other educational facilities. Their expertise in education facility pest control ensures all work meets safety regulations and supports long-term pest prevention.To learn how Tom’s Pest Control can help safeguard your school or business from seasonal pest risks, contact their Adelaide team today for responsive, reliable solutions.

