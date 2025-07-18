For Immediate Release: July 18, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced it has placed Sarepta Therapeutics investigational gene therapy clinical trials for limb girdle muscular dystrophy on clinical hold following three deaths potentially related to these products and new safety concerns that the study participants are or would be exposed to an unreasonable and significant risk of illness or injury. The FDA has also revoked Sarepta’s platform technology designation.

The FDA leadership also met with Sarepta Therapeutics and requested it voluntarily stop all shipments of Elevidys today. The company refused to do so.

“Today, we’ve shown that this FDA takes swift action when patient safety is at risk.” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “We believe in access to drugs for unmet medical needs but are not afraid to take immediate action when a serious safety signal emerges.”

The three deaths appear to have been a result of acute liver failure in individuals treated with Elevidys or investigational gene therapy using the same AAVrh74 serotype that is used in Elevidys. One of the fatalities occurred during a clinical trial conducted under an investigational new drug application for the treatment of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy.

“Protecting patient safety is our highest priority, and the FDA will not allow products whose harms are greater than benefits. The FDA will halt any clinical trial of an investigational product if clinical trial participants would be exposed to an unreasonable and significant risk of illness or injury,” said Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Vinay Prasad, M.D., M.P.H.

Elevidys is an adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapy using Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s AAVrh74 Platform Technology for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is designed to deliver into the body a gene that leads to production of Elevidys micro-dystrophin, a shortened protein (138 kDa, compared to the 427 kDa dystrophin protein of normal muscle cells) that contains selected domains of the dystrophin protein present in normal muscle cells. The product is administered as a single intravenous dose.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare and serious genetic condition which worsens over time, leading to weakness and wasting away of the body’s muscles. The disease occurs due to a defective gene that results in abnormalities in, or absence of, dystrophin, a protein that helps keep the body’s muscle cells intact.

Further, today, the FDA revoked the platform technology designation for Sarepta’s AAVrh74 Platform Technology because, among other things, given the new safety information, the preliminary evidence is insufficient to demonstrate that AAVrh74 Platform Technology has the potential to be incorporated in, or utilized by, more than one drug without an adverse effect on safety.

Elevidys received traditional approval for use in ambulatory DMD patients 4 years of age and older with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene on June 20, 2024. It was approved for non-ambulatory patients on June 22, 2023 under the accelerated approval pathway. This pathway can allow earlier approval based on an effect on a surrogate endpoint or intermediate clinical endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit, while the company conducts confirmatory studies to verify the predicted clinical benefit. Continued approval for non-ambulatory patients is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Given the new safety information, The FDA has notified the company that the indication should be restricted to use in ambulatory patients. The FDA is committed to further investigating the safety of the product in ambulatory patients and will take additional steps to protect patients as needed.

The FDA is continuing to investigate the risk of acute liver failure with serious outcomes, including those such as hospitalization and death, following gene therapies using Sarepta’s AAVrh74 Platform Technology, and the need for further regulatory actions.

