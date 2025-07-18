MyBTCX.com Adds Google Pay for Instant Global Crypto Purchases
Android & Chrome users in 50+ countries can now buy Bitcoin and other crypto in seconds with Google Pay on MyBTCX.com a fast, secure, non-custodial experience.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyBTCX.com Launches Google Pay Support for Global Cryptocurrency Access
MyBTCX.com has expanded its global payment options with the official addition of Google Pay — a fast, contactless mobile payment method used by millions of Android and Chrome users worldwide. With this integration, MyBTCX.com now allows users in over 50 countries to buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and dozens of other digital currencies with just a tap — directly through their mobile devices.
If you’re a crypto newcomer or a seasoned investor, this new payment method makes purchasing cryptocurrency faster, safer, and more seamless than ever.
Google Pay Meets Crypto Simplicity
Google Pay is a secure, contactless wallet developed by Google that lets users store and use their debit and credit cards across Chrome browsers, Android phones, tablets, and wearables. By using tokenized transaction data, Google Pay ensures that personal card information is never shared with merchants — including MyBTCX.com — giving buyers peace of mind when making crypto purchases.
Once a user’s card is linked, transactions can be completed using biometric security including fingerprint, face unlock, or passcode, eliminating the need to enter payment details each time. The end result is a one-tap, friction-free experience that delivers crypto directly to the buyer’s personal wallet address.
Broad Currency Support for Global Access:
Through its Banxa integration, MyBTCX.com’s Google Pay feature supports the following fiat currencies for crypto purchasing:
USD – US Dollar
EUR – Euro
AUD – Australian Dollar
NOK – Norwegian Krone
CAD – Canadian Dollar
NZD – New Zealand Dollar
CZK – Czech Koruna
DKK – Danish Krone
GBP – Pound Sterling
HKD – Hong Kong Dollar
IDR – Indonesian Rupiah
KRW – South Korean Won
ZAR – South African Rand
CHF – Swiss Franc
MXN – Mexican Peso
PHP – Philippine Peso
PLN – Polish Zloty
QAR – Qatari Rial
SGD – Singapore Dollar
SEK – Swedish Krona
TWD – New Taiwan Dollar
THB – Thai Baht
TRY – Turkish Lira
AED – UAE Dirham
VND – Vietnamese Dong
Even if a user is located in a country not listed above, they can still fund their crypto purchase using Google Pay if their card is tied to a supported currency such as USD, EUR, GBP, AUD or otherwise.
How to Buy Bitcoin & Crypto with Google Pay on MyBTCX.com
Getting started with them is quick and easy. Here’s how their process works:
1. Create An Account
Sign up at MyBTCX.com and complete KYC verification to enable trading.
2. Go to the Buy Page
After logging in, select the crypto to purchase.
3. Choose Google Pay
When using a supported Android device and Chrome browser, Google Pay will appear as a payment option.
4. Enter Purchase Details
Select a fiat currency and amount, and paste a destination wallet address (or scan a QR code).
5. Confirm & Authorize
Use a device’s biometric authentication (fingerprint, face scan, or passcode) to finalize the purchase.
Crypto is delivered directly to the user’s wallet — usually within minutes — and there are no hidden deposit fees added by MyBTCX.com for Google Pay transactions.
Google Pay Supported Cryptocurrencies
With Google Pay on MyBTCX.com, buyers can instantly access a range of top digital assets, including:
- Bitcoin (BTC) – Digital gold and the largest crypto by market cap
- Ethereum (ETH) – A smart contract platform powering DeFi and NFTs
- Tether (USDT) – A USD-pegged stablecoin for fast, low-volatility trades
- Binance Coin (BNB) – Used across the Binance ecosystem
- Litecoin (LTC) – A fast, lightweight crypto ideal for P2P payments
Other supported coins include USD Coin (USDC), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE), all available with one-click Google Pay purchases.
Why MyBTCX.com?
MyBTCX.com is a globally accessible, non-custodial crypto platform built for simplicity, speed, and security. With payment rails across 50+ countries and support for Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, SEPA, PIX, Faster Payments, PayID, and more, it provides a frictionless experience from signup to settlement.
About MyBTCX.com
Building on the success of MyBTC.ca, MyBTCX.com is a next-generation crypto platform offering access to over 100 digital currencies across 130+ countries. With a focus on speed, non-custodial delivery, and payment diversity, the platform enables users to buy crypto using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards, SEPA, PIX, PayID, and more.
