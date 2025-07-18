MyBTCX.com Adds Google Pay for Instant Global Crypto Purchases

Buy Bitcoin with Google Pay Buy Crypto Worldwide Start your order on MyBTCX today Crypto Exchange With Google Pay Supported Buy Crypto with Google Pay

Android & Chrome users in 50+ countries can now buy Bitcoin and other crypto in seconds with Google Pay on MyBTCX.com a fast, secure, non-custodial experience.

Buying Cryptocurrency worldwide with local payment methods has never been easier. MyBTCX.com empowers users with crypto access using Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, SEPA, PIX and more.” — Duane

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyBTCX.com Launches Google Pay Support for Global Cryptocurrency Access

MyBTCX.com has expanded its global payment options with the official addition of Google Pay — a fast, contactless mobile payment method used by millions of Android and Chrome users worldwide. With this integration, MyBTCX.com now allows users in over 50 countries to buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and dozens of other digital currencies with just a tap — directly through their mobile devices.

If you’re a crypto newcomer or a seasoned investor, this new payment method makes purchasing cryptocurrency faster, safer, and more seamless than ever.

Google Pay Meets Crypto Simplicity

Google Pay is a secure, contactless wallet developed by Google that lets users store and use their debit and credit cards across Chrome browsers, Android phones, tablets, and wearables. By using tokenized transaction data, Google Pay ensures that personal card information is never shared with merchants — including MyBTCX.com — giving buyers peace of mind when making crypto purchases.

Once a user’s card is linked, transactions can be completed using biometric security including fingerprint, face unlock, or passcode, eliminating the need to enter payment details each time. The end result is a one-tap, friction-free experience that delivers crypto directly to the buyer’s personal wallet address.

Broad Currency Support for Global Access:

Through its Banxa integration, MyBTCX.com’s Google Pay feature supports the following fiat currencies for crypto purchasing:

USD – US Dollar

EUR – Euro

AUD – Australian Dollar

NOK – Norwegian Krone

CAD – Canadian Dollar

NZD – New Zealand Dollar

CZK – Czech Koruna

DKK – Danish Krone

GBP – Pound Sterling

HKD – Hong Kong Dollar

IDR – Indonesian Rupiah

KRW – South Korean Won

ZAR – South African Rand

CHF – Swiss Franc

MXN – Mexican Peso

PHP – Philippine Peso

PLN – Polish Zloty

QAR – Qatari Rial

SGD – Singapore Dollar

SEK – Swedish Krona

TWD – New Taiwan Dollar

THB – Thai Baht

TRY – Turkish Lira

AED – UAE Dirham

VND – Vietnamese Dong

Even if a user is located in a country not listed above, they can still fund their crypto purchase using Google Pay if their card is tied to a supported currency such as USD, EUR, GBP, AUD or otherwise.

How to Buy Bitcoin & Crypto with Google Pay on MyBTCX.com

Getting started with them is quick and easy. Here’s how their process works:

1. Create An Account

Sign up at MyBTCX.com and complete KYC verification to enable trading.

2. Go to the Buy Page

After logging in, select the crypto to purchase.

3. Choose Google Pay

When using a supported Android device and Chrome browser, Google Pay will appear as a payment option.

4. Enter Purchase Details

Select a fiat currency and amount, and paste a destination wallet address (or scan a QR code).

5. Confirm & Authorize

Use a device’s biometric authentication (fingerprint, face scan, or passcode) to finalize the purchase.

Crypto is delivered directly to the user’s wallet — usually within minutes — and there are no hidden deposit fees added by MyBTCX.com for Google Pay transactions.

Google Pay Supported Cryptocurrencies

With Google Pay on MyBTCX.com, buyers can instantly access a range of top digital assets, including:

- Bitcoin (BTC) – Digital gold and the largest crypto by market cap

- Ethereum (ETH) – A smart contract platform powering DeFi and NFTs

- Tether (USDT) – A USD-pegged stablecoin for fast, low-volatility trades

- Binance Coin (BNB) – Used across the Binance ecosystem

- Litecoin (LTC) – A fast, lightweight crypto ideal for P2P payments

Other supported coins include USD Coin (USDC), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE), all available with one-click Google Pay purchases.

Why MyBTCX.com?

MyBTCX.com is a globally accessible, non-custodial crypto platform built for simplicity, speed, and security. With payment rails across 50+ countries and support for Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, SEPA, PIX, Faster Payments, PayID, and more, it provides a frictionless experience from signup to settlement.

About MyBTCX.com

Building on the success of MyBTC.ca, MyBTCX.com is a next-generation crypto platform offering access to over 100 digital currencies across 130+ countries. With a focus on speed, non-custodial delivery, and payment diversity, the platform enables users to buy crypto using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards, SEPA, PIX, PayID, and more.

