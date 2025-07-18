Dissenting statement in murder resentencing denial case

It’s another Senate Bill 1437 case. The much-litigated 2018 legislation narrowed two types of murder liability and allowed for resentencing of defendants convicted under the earlier, now-invalidated, harsher laws. Jul 17, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.