H.R. 2285, DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act of 2025

H.R. 2285 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to report annually to the Congress on whether its basic training programs for law enforcement positions are accredited by an independent organization. The reporting requirement would end after all programs are accredited. The bill also would require DHS to inform the Congress when a program’s accreditation lapses. Lastly, H.R. 2285 would require the department to carry out research and development of technologies to enhance the preparedness of state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies to respond to terrorist threats.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the reporting requirements in H.R. 2285 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Under current law, DHS already conducts research and development activities similar to those required in the bill. On that basis, CBO estimates that any costs to implement that provision would be insignificant. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

