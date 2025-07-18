Former Homeless Teen Turned Security Executive Marks Over a Decade of Protecting Houston Businesses and Communities

Credible Security Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credible Security Solutions, Inc., a Houston-based security and investigations company, continues to expand its presence in Texas after more than 15 years of providing professional security services to Fortune 100 companies, luxury hotels, schools, churches, and high-profile events.

Founded in January 2011 by a security industry veteran with now over 30 years of experience, the company has distinguished itself through selective client partnerships and rigorous officer training standards. The founder's journey from homelessness as a teenager in New York City to establishing one of Texas's highest-rated security firms demonstrates the transformative power of dedication and professional development in the security industry.

Beginning as a security guard in 1990 and transitioning to store detective in 1994, the company's founder accumulated extensive experience conducting over 5,000 interviews and interrogations while climbing the ranks to Regional Loss Prevention Director. This role encompassed internal investigations for more than 300 retail locations across New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Louisiana before retiring from corporate life to establish Credible Security Solutions. The founder also spent many years honing his skills after extensive protection training while conducting protection details for more than 30 years in New York and Texas.

The company's commitment to excellence has resulted in achieving the most five-star Google reviews of any security company in Texas, according to company records. This achievement reflects the organization's philosophy of improving the security industry "one officer at a time and one client at a time."

Notable security assignments have included annual contracts to secure the New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square from December 2011 through January 2019. During these events, company personnel supervised security officers protecting high-profile access points and stage perimeters while safeguarding A-list celebrities at what is considered the world's largest New Year's celebration, attracting over one million attendees. Other notable security assignments included securing mission control for a moon landing and multiple faith based organizations.

Beyond traditional security services, the company offers specialized training programs including a Mass Casualty Attack Awareness Presentation focusing on deterring, detecting, and defending against mass casualty incidents. Additionally, their Interviews for Success program teaches effective candidate interviewing techniques through open-ended questioning, body language interpretation, and facial micro-expression analysis.

The company maintains strict standards for both its security officers and client partnerships, declining contracts with venues that do not align with its corporate culture, including gentleman's clubs, game rooms, sports bars, and nightclubs. This selective approach ensures that professional security officers rather than minimally trained guards protect client properties and personnel.

As part of its community outreach initiatives, Credible Security Solutions provides free safety and security tips through LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube platforms. These resources aim to help individuals, families, and businesses enhance their security awareness and preparedness.

About Credible Security Solutions, Inc.

Credible Security Solutions, Inc. is a Houston-based security and investigations company founded in 2011 by a security industry veteran with over three decades of experience. The company provides professional security officers and specialized training services to Fortune 100 companies, luxury hotels, schools, churches, and high-profile events. Distinguished by having the most five-star Google reviews of any security company in Texas, Credible Security Solutions maintains selective client partnerships and rigorous officer training standards while offering free safety and security resources to the public through social media platforms.

Contact:

Credible Security Solutions, Inc.

Phone: 877-936-CSS1 (2771)

Contact Form: https://www.credible-ss.com/contact-css

Website: https://www.credible-ss.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.