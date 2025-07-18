NSF releases USAP SAHCS findings report

The U.S. National Science Foundation released the first Sexual Assault and Harassment Climate Survey (SAHCS) findings report for the United States Antarctic Program (USAP).

Results from the survey help expand agency understanding of sexual assault and harassment, bystander experience, as well as workplace satisfaction and cultural norms within the USAP community, and will inform NSF decisions and policies.

"NSF is committed to fostering and maintaining a culture free from sexual violence and harassment throughout the United States Antarctic Program," said Special Assistant to the Director for SAHPR Renée Ferranti. "I’m grateful to those who participated in the survey, giving NSF a stronger understanding of how to build an environment where every member of the Antarctic community feels safe and supported."

NSF will use the survey data as a baseline program metric and intends to provide SAHCS to USAP community members periodically. The results of the USAP SAHCS will help NSF to understand the incidence and prevalence of sexual misconduct in the USAP and to gather baseline data on sexual assault and sexual harassment and bystander experience, as well as workplace satisfaction and cultural norms data within the community so NSF can continue to improve ongoing prevention and response efforts.

In addition to the SAHCS, NSF implemented several new actions and policies following the release of a 2022 NSF-commissioned report focused on the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in Antarctica. Some of those changes include the implementation of a helpline, new policies and programs addressing sexual assault and harassment, enhanced security measures on the station, additional presence of the NSF Office of Inspector General personnel on the station, as well as additional communication, resources and training.

The survey is managed by the NSF Sexual Assault and Harassment Prevention and Response (NSF SAHPR) program office in coordination with the NSF Office of Polar Programs. NSF SAHPR coordinates prevention efforts and supports individuals who have experienced sexual violence and ensures the sensitive and comprehensive care of survivors.

Additional information regarding the USAP SAHCS is available at USAP Sexual Assault and Harassment Climate Survey.

Information regarding sexual assault and harassment prevention and response in the U.S. Antarctic Program is available at Sexual Assault and Harassment Prevention and Response Program.