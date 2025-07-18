Dr. Maggie Augustyn of Happy Tooth Earns Prestigious Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry

Happy Tooth

Achievement by Leading Elmhurst Dentist Reflects Her Dedication to Providing the Highest Quality Dental Care for Every Patient

Our patients deserve to receive care from a dental team that is always striving to improve, and this fellowship shows that our commitment to learning and growth never stops.” — Dr. Maggie Augustyn

ELMHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Tooth , a leading dental practice in Elmhurst, Illinois, proudly announces that Dr. Maggie Augustyn has been awarded the Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD), which is a distinction earned by only six percent of general dentists in the United States and Canada.For patients of Happy Tooth, this achievement means even more advanced, comprehensive care from a dentist who is deeply committed to excellence in her profession and in the well-being of her patients.“Our patients deserve to receive care from a dental team that is always striving to improve, and this fellowship shows that our commitment to learning and growth never stops,” says Dr. Augustyn. “This isn’t just about earning a designation, it’s about ensuring every patient receives care that reflects the latest advancements and best practices in dentistry.”The FAGD is one of the most respected designations in general dentistry, recognizing dentists who go above and beyond basic licensing requirements to deliver the highest standard of care. To earn the FAGD, Dr. Augustyn completed more than 500 hours of continuing dental education and passed a rigorous 400-question examination covering all aspects of dentistry, from preventive care to complex restorative procedures.“Earning the FAGD reflects my belief that our patients deserve the best care possible, and that means always continuing to learn,” says Dr. Augustyn. “Dental techniques and technology are always evolving, and this helps me bring the most up-to-date care to every appointment.”The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) is a professional association of more than 40,000 general dentists dedicated to lifelong learning and quality patient care. The FAGD designation signals to patients that their dentist is dedicated to staying at the forefront of dental medicine.Patients at Happy Tooth can feel confident that Dr. Augustyn’s additional training enables her to offer a full range of general and advanced dental services with skill, precision, and compassion.For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please contact:Happy Tooth130 N. Addison Ave.Elmhurst, IL 60126630-937-9847welcome@myhappytooth.comHappy Tooth is a patient-centered dental practice in Elmhurst, Illinois, dedicated to creating healthy, beautiful smiles in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Led by Dr. Maggie Augustyn, the team provides comprehensive general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry using the latest technology and techniques to deliver exceptional care. Learn more at myhappytooth.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.