AquaShine Express Car Wash Wins 2025 Best of South Carolina for Spotless Service

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaShine Express Car Wash, a leading provider of fast, high-quality car wash services throughout the region, has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina winner. This prestigious recognition honors businesses that demonstrate outstanding commitment to customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and community involvement.Since its founding, AquaShine Express has focused on redefining the car wash experience. With a streamlined, contactless payment system and a variety of wash packages—including their advanced Ceramic Shield protection—the company combines speed, convenience, and quality in ways that resonate with today’s busy drivers. Free vacuums, towel and mat cleaning stations, and unlimited wash memberships starting at just $19.99 a month make maintaining a clean vehicle effortless and affordable.“We’re honored to receive this recognition from the South Carolina community,” said a spokesperson for AquaShine Express Car Wash. “Our goal has always been to provide more than just a clean car—we want to deliver a quick, reliable, and enjoyable experience every time someone pulls into our bays. This award reinforces that our approach is working and motivates us to keep raising the bar.”Beyond delivering spotless cars, AquaShine Express invests in local partnerships and community initiatives, strengthening ties that have helped grow their loyal customer base. The company plans to build on this momentum with expanded service offerings and continued innovation in eco-friendly cleaning technologies.Winning the 2025 Best of South Carolina Award underscores AquaShine Express Car Wash’s role as a trusted community business committed to quality, convenience, and customer care.For more information click here

