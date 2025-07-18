July 18, 2025 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 13, 2025 through to September 21, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 will be the first Sunday in a series of when the City of Boston will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street and Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street.

For the 2025 Newbury Open Streets, the City wishes to implement a 15 minute drop off and pick up area on Berkeley Street and Clarendon Street, in the areas that were previously posted as No Stopping.

The series will run every Sunday from July 13, 2025 to September 21, 2025. With no event taking place on August 31, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the Sundays affected on the following streets:

Newbury Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

FENWAY/KENMORE

Concerts at Fenway Park, The Lumineers and Thomas Rhett - Thursday-Saturday, July 17-19, 2025

Thursday to Saturday, July 17 -19, 2025, Fenway Park will be hosting three concerts. The Lumineers will perform on Thursday and Friday with Thomas Rhett on Saturday. For various public safety reasons and logistical needs of the concerts several temporary parking restrictions will need to be implemented.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the days listed on the following streets

Brookline Avenue - Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street - South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street - South side from opposite Ipswich Street near Fenway Park to Brookline Avenue, and North side, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Richard B. Ross Way - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue and from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Overland Street - North side (odd side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Run to Home Base - Saturday, July 26, 2025

On Saturday, July 26, 2025, the Annual Run to Home Base will be taking place. This event consists of a 5K race and a 9K race. Both start on Jersey Street and over their course will enter the City of Cambridge by way of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge and then return to the City of Boston, ending by crossing home plate at Fenway Park. It is expected that with 2,000 runners, the event will generate upwards of 10,000 attendees. In the interest of public safety and to facilitate the large number of people this event will generate some necessary temporary parking restrictions.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Van Ness Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Jersey Street to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Lansdowne Street

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Massachusetts Avenue - West side (odd side), from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

NORTH END

Saint Rocco Parade - Sunday, July 20, 2025

Beginning at 1:00 p.m., this procession will follow the following route: Prince Street left onto Hanover Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto Battery Street, left onto Hanover Street, right onto Charter Street, left onto Salem Street, left onto Tileston Street, right onto Hanover Street, left onto Lewis Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto North Street, left onto Garden Court Street, left onto Little Prince Street, left onto Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Salem Street, left onto Cooper Street, right onto Endicott Street, right onto Thacher Street, left onto North Marginal Street, right onto Endicott Street, right onto Causeway Street, right onto Prince Street ending at Saint Leonard’s Church.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

North End Feast, Saint Joseph Feast - Thursday, July 24, 2025 to Sunday, July 27, 2025

The Saint Joseph Feast is taking place in the North End from Friday, July 24, 2025 through to Sunday, July 27, 2025. The organizers of the feast have requested assistance from BTD in posting the streets with a temporary parking regulation.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the five-day period on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Saint Joseph’s Procession - Sunday, July 27, 2025

This parade, beginning at 1:00 p.m., will proceed down the following streets:

Head south on Hanover Street, Left onto Richmond Street, Left onto Commercial Street, Left on Lewis Street, Left onto North Street, Right into North Square, Left on to Prince Street, Left onto Hanover (Saint goes right to St. Leonard Church), Right onto Cross Street, Right onto Salem Street, Left onto Cooper Street, Right onto Endicott Street, Right onto Causeway, Right onto Prince Street, Left onto Salem Street, Right onto Charter Street, Left On Henchmen, Right on Commercial, Right onto Hanover Street St Joseph and St Agrippina Clubs Battery Street (Saint to Madonna Cava Club) and All Saints way, Left onto Hanover to firehouse and Prado, Left onto Clark, Right onto North, Right onto Fleet, Right on Hanover, back to St. Joseph Society at 467 Hanover Street.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

St. Agrippina Procession - Thursday, July 31, 2025

Beginning at 12:00 p.m., this parade will proceed over the following named streets:

Hanover Street and right down Prince St, Right on Salem St, right on North Bennett St, turn around back to Salem St, left on Sheafe St, left on Margaret St, right on Cleveland Place, turnaround back on Margaret St, right on Sheafe St, left on Salem Street, Right on Charter St, left on Henchman St, right on Commercial St, right on Hanover St to St. Joseph's Chapel (465 Hanover), left on Battery St, right on Commercial St, turn and up North St, right on Clark St, left on Hanover St, left on to Fleet Street, right onto Moon St, turn around right on Fleet St, right on North Street, right Turn left on Lewis right on Commercial right on Richmond right on North St. to North Square, stay to the Left on North Square turn towards the Sacred Heart Church then left on Little Prince, left on Hanover St, left on Richmond St, turn around across Hanover St, on to Parameter St, turnaround right on Hanover St, to the end and take a right on Cross St, take a right on Salem St, extended stop at Beneventos Restaurant, left on Cooper St, right on Endicott St, right on Thacher St. continue on right North Margin St, turn around continue on Thacher St, cross Endicott St to Endicott Court, reverse off Endicott Ct. turn left on Endicott St, right on Commercial St, right on Prince St, left on Hanover St, back to the Feast.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

North End Feast, Saint Agrippina - Wednesday, July 30 to Sunday, August 3, 2025

The Feast of Saint Agrippina is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 31, 2025 to Sunday, August 3, 2025 with setup taking place on Wednesday, July 30, 2024.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the five-day period on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street, and from from Foster Street to Hanover Street

North End Feasts, Madonna Della Cava - Thursday, August 7 to Sunday, August 10, 2025

The North End feast hosted by the Society of the Madonna Della Cava uses most of the same area as the Saint Agrippina Feast, it begins on Friday, August 8, 2025 and ends on Sunday, August 10, 2025, with setup taking place on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the four-day period on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

North Square - North side (odd side) from Moon Street to Prince Street

Madonna Della Cava Procession - Sunday, August 10, 2025

Beginning at 1:00 p.m., this parade will proceed over the following named streets:

Begin at Chapel on Hanover Street, left to Battery Street, left to Commercial Street turnaround right to Commercial Street to North Street right to Clark Street right to Hanover Street left to Charter Street left to Michealangelo Place turnaround right to Charter Street right to Salem Street (keep Salem at Prince Street Closed, Band will stay on Salem Street while Saint Diverts to side streets and comes onto Sheafe Street) (These Streets Saint only: right to Hull Street left to Snowhill Street, left to Cleveland Place, right to Margaret Street turnaround left to Sheafe Street, turnaround right to Sheafe Street, right to Salem Street band in front of Old North Church meets Saint and procession continues down Salem Street right to Prince (keep Prince at Commercial closed and Thacher Street at North Margin Closed) left to Keaney Square (going against traffic divert North Washington traffic till procession turns into Endicott Street) right to Endicott Street Divert traffic at Thacher and Endicott Street) continue down Endicott left to Cooper Street left to North Margin cross Thacher to Regina Pizza turnaround go back down North Margin Street left up Cooper Street (stop traffic at Cross and Salem and Hanover and Parmenter) right to Salem Street turnaround at Cross Street go back down Salem Street right to Prince Street right to Hanover Street to Cross turnaround at Cross Street continue on Hanover Street turn into Parmenter Street turn into Richmond Street (stop traffic at North and Richmond and Commercial and Richmond) left into Commercial Street to Billy TSE Restaurant turnaround back to Commercial right up Lewis Street to Fishermans Club right to North Street left up Fleet Street (Stop traffic at Hanover and Fleet) right to Hanover back to Feast Chapel.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Fisherman’s Feast - Wednesday, August 13, 2025 through to Sunday, August 17, 2025

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, setup for the Fisherman’s Feast will begin and it has been determined that certain streets will be posted with a temporary parking restriction.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the five-day period on the following streets:

Lewis Street - Both sides, from Moon Street to Commercial Street

Fleet Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

North Street - Both sides, from North Square to Clark Street

Fulton Street - Both sides, from Richmond Street to Lewis Street

Clark Street - Both sides, from North Street to Commercial Street

Sun Court Street - Both sides, from Moon Street to North Street

Moon Street - Both sides, from North Square to Fleet Street

Saint Anthony Feast Welcoming Parade - Saturday, August 23, 2025

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., this parade will proceed down the following named streets:

Endicott Street, right onto Causeway Street, right onto Prince Street, left onto Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Salem Street, left on Sheafe Street, Left onto Margaret Street, right onto Prince Street, left onto Thacher Street, before returning to the feast area.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony Feast: Opening Ceremonies - Friday, August 29, 2025

Beginning at 6:15 p.m. a first procession will follow this path:

Endicott Street, right onto Causeway Street, right onto Prince Street, right onto Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Endicott Street.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., a second procession will follow this path:

Endicott Street, left onto North Washington Street, left onto Thacher Street, left onto Endicott Street.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony Feast: Grand Procession - Sunday, August 31, 2025

Beginning at 12:00 p.m. Noon, this parade will proceed down the following named roads:

Endicott Street, Right onto Causeway Street/Keeney Square, Right onto Prince Street– (Place BPD horse on bottom of Prince Street at end of parade), (Stop traffic on Salem from taking right onto Prince Street), Left onto Margaret Street, Left into Cleveland Place, Back to Prince Street, Left onto Prince Street, (Divert traffic at Hanover and Fleet – Hanover and Parmenter – North Square and Little Prince), Left onto Hanover Street (Church and Peter Baldassari), Up Little Prince Street into North Square, Back to Hanover Street, Left onto Hanover Street, (Divert traffic at Richmond and Commercial Streets), Left onto Richmond Street, Left into North Square - Turn Around, Back to Richmond Street, Left onto Richmond Street, Right onto Fulton Street, Back to Richmond Street, (Divert traffic at Lewis and Commercial Street), Left onto Commercial Street, Left onto Lewis Street, Left onto North Street - Turn Around, Left onto Fleet Street, (Divert Traffic at Prince and Hanover – Clark and Hanover), Left onto Hanover Street - Turn Around at Church and proceed to Cantina Italiana -turn, around, Right onto North Bennett Street, Right onto Salem Street, Left on Sheafe Street, Left onto Hull Street – Turn Around go down Hull, Left onto Salem Street, (Divert traffic at Hanover and Charter Streets), Left onto Charter Street –, Left into Michelangelo Street – Turn Around, Back to Charter Street, (Divert Traffic at Commercial and Hanover – Charter and Hanover), Left onto Hanover Street – St. Agrippina Club - turn around, Left onto Battery Street – Madonna Della Cava Club – Back to Hanover Street, Left onto Clark Street – Back to Hanover, Left onto Hanover Street, Right onto Tileston Street, (Divert traffic at Salem and Prince and Salem and Cooper Streets), Left onto Salem Street, Right into Noyes Place – Turn Around, Back to Salem Street, (Stop traffic at Salem and Parmenter Streets) stop at Al Dente, Benevento and Losteria, Right onto Cooper Street, Left onto North Margin, Left onto Stillman Street, (Divert traffic at Salem and Cross Streets), Right onto Salem Street – Turn Around, (Divert traffic at Parmenter and Hanover Streets), Right onto Parmenter Street, (Stop traffic at Hanover and Cross Streets–Hanover and Richmond Street), Right onto Hanover Street, (Divert traffic to one lane on Cross coming from tunnel), Right onto Cross Street, Right onto Endicott Street, Feast Area.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony/Saint Lucy Festival - Wednesday, August 27, 2025 through

Monday, September 1, 2025

The annual Saint Anthony/Saint Lucy Festival will occur in the same locations within the North End as in past, with set-up beginning on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 and break down on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the six-day period on the following streets:

Cooper Street - Both sides, from Endicott Street to North Washington Street.

Endicott Street - Both sides, from Cooper Street to North Washington Street.

Thacher Street - Both sides, from North Washington Street to Prince Street.

North Margin Street - Both sides, from Cooper Street to Lafayette Avenue.

North Washington Street - North side (odd side), from Thacher Street to Causeway Street.

Medford Street - Southwest, from North Washington Street Causeway Street, on parking meters only

North End Feast, San Gennaro Feast - Friday, September 5, 2025 to Sunday, September 7, 2025

The San Gennaro Feast is taking place in the North End from Friday, September 5, 2025 through to Sunday, September 7, 2025. Parking restrictions will be put in place along associated streets to ensure the safety of participants.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the weekend on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

San Gennaro Procession - Sunday, September 7, 2025

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., this parade will proceed over the following named streets:

On Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Salem Street, left onto Charter Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto Hanover Street.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

ROXBURY

Boston Unity Cup Carter Field - Saturday, July 19, 2025

On Saturday, July 19, 2025 the Boston Unity Cup will take place in Carter Field and the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment has requested that a temporary parking restriction be established on Columbus Avenue from Camden Street to Davenport Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Columbus Avenue - Both sides, from Camden Street to Davenport Street

Roxbury Unity Parade – Sunday, July 20, 2025

On Sunday, July 20, 2025 the Roxbury Unity Parade will be taking place. This parade is expected to consist of 100-200 people and will start in front of the Madison Park High School, taking Malcolm X Boulevard to Dudley Street, taking a right onto Guild Row, a right onto Washington Street, a left onto Dale Street, a left onto Warren Avenue, a left onto Warren Street, a left onto Washington Street, a right onto Roxbury Street, returning to Malcolm X Boulevard. The setup for the parade will begin at 12:00 p.m. with a step-off time of 1:00 p.m..

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street:

Malcolm X Boulevard - Both sides, from Elmwood Street to Dudley Street

SOUTH END

Betances Festival, Villa Victoria - Saturday, July 19, 2025

The annual Betances Festival will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025 within the Villa Victoria complex.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Aguadilla Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street (starting from the leg opposite West Canton Street) to West Brookline Street.