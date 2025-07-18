First Substantial Zoning Changes to Modernize Development Review Move Forward

The Planning Department this month recommended approval of several planning and zoning actions, and four new development projects to the BPDA Board. All were approved. The planning actions include zoning amendments to modernize our development review process - the most substantive set of changes to Article 80 since it was first adopted in 1996, an RFP for a Citywide Needs Assessment to guide short and long term planning for family-friendly communities that meet the needs of residents, and a comprehensive action plan to stabilize residents, businesses and cultural assets. The newly approved development projects represent approximately 354,120 square feet (SF), will create 309 new residential units, including 67 units that are designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 337 construction jobs and 23 permanent jobs. The plans and projects advanced today will help make Boston a more resilient, affordable, and equitable city.

Planning & Zoning

First zoning amendments to Article 80 of the zoning code move forward as part of Development Review Modernization efforts

Staff advanced a set of amendments to Article 80 of the zoning code (and other related Articles) to improve the predictability and consistency of the development review process and lay the groundwork for future reforms. These zoning amendments are an important step in the implementation of the Article 80 Modernization Action Plan, which was released last year. These zoning amendments will: change the thresholds and procedures for the Boston Civic Design Commission (BCDC) review; make it easier to renovate existing buildings including sustainability upgrades and conversions; modernize communication methods with the public; align the zoning code with existing best practices, and improve coordination between departments.

Increasing the trigger for BCDC review from 100,000 SF to 200,000 SF will require fewer projects to go through BCDC review and will allow the Commission to focus their time and expertise where it is most valuable. By changing the procedures for “substantial rehabilitation,” projects undergoing interior renovations will no longer be required to undergo a lengthy review, making it easier for building owners to reinvest in existing buildings, and for institutions to upgrade aging facilities. The new zoning will also replace print noticing and physical copy distribution requirements with website updates and real-time email notifications, reflecting the current best practice. In addition, the new zoning will reassign primary responsibility for reviewing and approving Transportation Access Plan Agreements (TAPA) from the Transportation Department to the Planning Department.

Combined with operational changes, the zoning amendments approved today are a first step in ensuring that post-Board design review is consistent and coordinated across City Departments. Together, these changes lead us toward a zoning code that is easier to use, consistent with existing practice, and set up for future reform. The changes will be considered by the Zoning Commission next month. RFP approved for Citywide Needs Assessment

The Board authorized the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a Citywide Needs Assessment focused on public facilities and essential services to proactively address the City’s growth and make Boston a home for everyone. The Needs Assessment will focus on: growing the city’s population, including adding more families, increasing housing affordability, increasing access to city services and open space, creating economic opportunities and growth, preparing for climate change, and improving mobility citywide. The Board previously authorized an RFP for a Citywide Land Use Needs Assessment, with an emphasis on future land use planning. While land use needs remain important, the Planning Department has shifted the scope of this initiative to include and prioritize specific needs that make a community livable and family-friendly. It will also identify citywide capital and mitigation priorities that can be implemented through short and long term planning.

Anti-displacement action plan, A Place to Thrive, adopted

The Board adopted A Place to Thrive, which is a comprehensive anti-displacement action plan that lays out a two-year plan for City departments to help stabilize residents, small businesses, and cultural organizations that may face direct or economic displacement. This final plan incorporates feedback from residents and business owners following a 45-day comment period which began in March. The comprehensive draft action plan received broad support detailed by approximately 400 stakeholders that engaged with the plan, many of which were local organizations that represent a wide range of constituents. The final plan reaffirms the administration’s continued support for rent stabilization and the bridge subsidy program, among other state legislation. In addition, the plan now includes a citywide effort to explore new supports for elderly renters. The plan also clarifies and acknowledges the many interconnected efforts currently underway to improve the development review and permitting processes to get more housing online faster. The City will continue to adapt and evolve these tools and initiatives as circumstances and needs change for residents and business owners. The Wu Administration is committed to executing A Place to Thrive over a two year period and providing a public progress update in a year.

Real Estate

RFP approved for Welcome Home, Boston Phase III

The Board approved the release of an RFP for Welcome Home, Boston Phase III, which is a City homeownership initiative targeted at middle income families. Developed on public land, the goal is for these homeownership units to be sold to first-time homebuyers who do not qualify for income-restricted housing but cannot otherwise afford to purchase a home. These parcels are located in Dorchester, Hyde Park, and Roxbury. RFP respondents are encouraged to utilize efficient and cost-effective construction methods that could reduce costs, shorten construction timelines, minimize the impact on surrounding neighborhoods, and meet Boston’s carbon neutrality and sustainability goals. Staff will give preference to proposals that demonstrate how innovation can help build a more inclusive, efficient, and resilient housing delivery ecosystem.

Development Projects

Project at 3430 and 3440 Washington Street will bring new housing, commercial space to Jamaica Plain

Housing: 230 residential units, 46 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 235 construction jobs, approximately 17 permanent jobs

Community: Public realm improvements

Sustainability: LEED Gold, Passive House

This project will convert 3430 Washington Street, which is currently occupied by an auto body shop and vehicle impoundment lot, and 3440 Washington Street, which is currently occupied by Hatoff’s gas station, into housing. There will be a total of 230 residential units, 46 of which will be income-restricted. The 3430 Washington Street building will have six floors, 130 units, and ground floor retail space. The 3440 Washington Street building will have five floors, 100 residential units, and ground floor retail space. As part of the community benefits, this project will contribute $45,000 to The English High School, $15,000 to the Franklin Park Coalition, $2,000 to 826 Boston, and $32,000 to Habitat for Humanity. The proponent will also prioritize a local or minority owned business as the tenant for one of the commercial units and the tenant will be provided initial funding. In support of the public realm, the project will create wider public sidewalks along Washington Street, Rockvale Circle, and Kenton Road. This will allow for street tree planting which will help to expand the urban forest canopy in Jamaica Plain.

29-33 Romsey Street project will build new housing in Dorchester

Housing: 29 residential units, 12 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 41 construction jobs

Community: Public realm improvements, open space

Sustainability: 50% of the site will be open space, new plants and trees

This project will replace two vacant buildings with two residential buildings, one with seven homeownership units and one with 22 rental units. Twelve of the rental units will be income-restricted. The site of the project is in close proximity to the MBTA’s JFK/UMass and Savin Hill stations. The project will include public realm improvements such as widening the sidewalks, and planting and preserving trees on Romsey Street. There will also be a central shared-use space between the two buildings, increasing the tree canopy in the area. The project will contribute $7,975 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system.

19-21 West 3rd Street project to bring housing to South Boston

Housing: 35 residential units, six income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 40 construction jobs

Community: Sidewalk and streetscape improvements

Sustainability: LEED Gold

This project will convert what is currently a two-story commercial office building into a new six-story mixed-use building at 19-21 West Third Street in South Boston. The new building will include 35 residential units, six of which will be income-restricted. The project will include one ground-floor commercial unit and bike parking. The project is near Broadway Station, which gives access to the T, multiple bus routes, and BlueBikes stations. The project’s transit-oriented location satisfies key priorities identified by the Planning Department for increased housing density near public transportation. The project will contribute $9,929 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system. Public realm improvements include wider sidewalks and streetscape improvements, installing a speed feedback sign on West Second Street/West Third Street, and at least three new trees.

75-77 Dorchester Street project in South Boston will build new housing

Housing: 15 residential units, three income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 21 construction jobs, new restaurant job opportunities

Community: Sidewalk and streetscape improvements

Sustainability: New street trees

Located in South Boston, this project will convert a one-story restaurant and two-family dwelling into a five-story, mixed-use building with a restaurant, 15 homes, including three income-restricted units, and bike parking for residents and visitors. The location is in close proximity to public transit. The project will contribute $5,420 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system. The project will setback the building to create a wider sidewalk on both Athens and Dorchester Streets and add high visibility crosswalks to improve pedestrian visibility and safety.

In addition to these projects, the board approved:

An update to a previously approved project at 75 and 78 Willow Court and 16 Baker Court to change a portion of the units from homeownership to rental units, and to update how they will meet their affordable housing requirement.

An update to a previously approved project at 55 India Street to update their affordable housing agreement and include an amenity space on site.

The disbursement of $143,000 to 19 community organizations serving South Boston from community benefits contributions from the 45 W Third Street and Commonwealth Pier projects.

