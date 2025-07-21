Holler-Classic's New Dealership: Holler Ford

Holler Ford joins the Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships in Central Florida

Holler-Classic Acquires Iconic Central Florida Ford Dealership

Rarely does an automotive retailer have the opportunity to purchase a dealership with decades of established local customer loyalty.” — Roger Holler, III, president of Holler-Classic.

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 60 years, enthusiasts for American-made Ford automotive cars and trucks have headed to the Ford dealership on 17-92 in Maitland, north of Lee Road and just before the railroad overpass. That’s not going to change, thanks to the recent purchase of the highly visible property by the Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships . Holler Ford joins Holler-Classic’s other Central Florida retail and service locations including Audi, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Ioniq, Mazda, VinFast and Driver’s Mart brands.Once known as Johnny Bolton Ford, Don Reid Ford, and more recently, Peacock Ford, its prime retail location at 1875 South Orlando Avenue brings with it multiple generations of loyal Ford customers. “Rarely does an automotive retailer have the opportunity to purchase a dealership with decades of established local customer loyalty,” said Roger Holler, III, president of Holler-Classic. “We intend to build on that loyalty through exceptional customer experiences.”There is a unique history of friendship between Mr. Don Reid and Roger’s father, Roger Holler, Jr., that dates back almost 50 years. With competing stores in close proximity, the two decided to hold a good-hearted sales competition, sharing the cost of a series of large ads in the Orlando Sentinel entitled “Showdown ‘78”. The ads humorously depicted a photo of Don and Roger, Jr. grimacing head-to-head in an arm-wrestling competition. Underneath were listings of their competitively priced cars and trucks titled “Don Reid’s Best Punches” and “Roger Holler’s Haymakers”.Holler-Classic Chairman Juliette “Judi” Holler recalled that they were “great friends with great senses of humor and they shared a love of the industry. There was never a dull moment with those two,” she said. Added son Roger Holler, III, “And Dad knew early on that attracting more customers to the vicinity increased test drives and sales. Dad was always ahead of his time,” he smiled.According to Jill Holler Rogers, Holler-Classic treasurer, the Holler Ford property encompasses 9.7 prime real estate acres, featuring 48,000 square feet of structures, nearly 50 service bays and approximately 500 spaces for automobile inventory. “We were particularly impressed with the investments made by former owner Warner Peacock, transforming the dealership into a state-of-the-art Ford facility. We assured him that his store is in good hands.”This is not the first time that Holler-Classic has purchased and invested further in large Central Florida dealership locations. For example, back in 2010 the company acquired the Bill Heard dealership property on I-4 in Sanford, turning it into an auto mall to better serve its Seminole and Volusia county customers.ABOUT THE COMPANY: HOLLER-CLASSIC FAMILY OF DEALERSHIPS IS IN ITS 87TH YEAR AS CENTRAL FLORIDA’S OLDEST AND LARGEST GROUP OF FAMILY-OWNED DEALERSHIPS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO HOLLERCLASSIC.COM.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.