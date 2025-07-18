Home Office Furniture Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously : USD 7.61 Billion Revenue by 2030, Claims AMR

The global home office furniture market size is expected to reach $7,615.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Home Office Furniture Market - By product type, the plastic segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home office furniture market generated $3.03 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.61 billion by 2030, witnessing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Surge in entrepreneurship and work from home , growth in urbanization, and rise in inclination of customers toward multi-function furniture drive the growth of the global home office furniture market. However, increase in the cost of raw material and environmental restriction related to deforestation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of eco-friendly raw material and surge in e-commerce sales present new opportunities in the coming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global home office furniture market based on product type, material type, price range, distribution channel, and region.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12901 Based on product type, the table segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the seating segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on material type, the wood segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global home office furniture market, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Europe held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, the region across Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12901 Leading players of the global home office furniture market analyzed in the research include Steelcase, Inc.Masco CorporationHNI CorporationHaworth, Inc.Inter IKEA Systems BVL & J.G. STICKLEY, Inc.Kimball International, Inc.Okamura CorporationBasset Furniture IndustriesDurham Furniture, Inc.Key Market SegmentsBy Product TypeSeatingTablesStorage Units & File CabinetsOthersBy Material TypeWoodMetalPlasticBy Price RangeLowMediumHighBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets & HypermarketsSpecialty StoresE-commerceOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaU.SCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanySpainUKItalyFranceRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustraliaSouth KoreaRest of Asia-PacificLAMEABrazilSouth AfricaSaudi ArabiaUAERest of LAMEA𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 – 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d556c918a26bef15cc21c7adcb674fdf 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/furniture-market 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-travel-market

