TBI Agents Investigating Jackson Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson.

Preliminary information indicates that around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Jackson Police Department spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in a road rage incident in a parking lot on Old Hickory Boulevard, near the 45 Bypass. According to information from the scene, the driver was observed with a gun in his hand. As officers approached the vehicle, the man reportedly fired a shot, resulting in one officer returning fire. The driver, later identified as Christopher Pierce (DOB 10/15/72), sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, it is not immediately clear whether Pierce died as a result of the officer firing upon him or if it was self-inflicted. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

