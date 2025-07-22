Indiana Homebuyers Get Smarter Search Tools with Houzeo’s New App Feature

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters – the easiest way to search homes for sale in Indiana!

Houzeo’s advanced map-based feature helps homebuyers in Indiana discover properties tailored to their choices on their phones.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, just launched a smart map-based Intuitive Filters feature. This game-changing tool will help buyers streamline their home search.Whether it's exploring new Indiana homes for sale or looking for exciting investment opportunities in Bloomington, buyers can simply tap the smart filter tabs and immediately get refined results of properties matching their exact needs. They can use advanced map-based filters such as Price Cut, 3D Tour, No HOA, and Open House.Key Benefits for Users:1. One-Tap View: The buyer could be looking for specific properties, such as ones without HOA fees, or homes having open houses, or even homes with 3D Tour, all these options can be filtered with a single click.2. Parallel Smart Filters: Buyers can use multiple filters together to check out homes for sale in Greenwood with no HOA fees and recent price reductions, and get tailored listings immediately.3. Popular Listings: Homes in the Indiana housing market with a number of enquiries, showings, or offers are ranked as “Hot” properties, keeping buyers updated about listings that are likely to be gone from the market soon.4. Local View: Be it cozy cottages in Santa Claus or bungalows in Michigan City, this feature brings forth the relevant listings.The USP of the feature is that it delivers a seamless, efficient mobile home search experience. With location-based results that refresh instantly, users maintain complete control throughout their entire homebuying journey. Properties that have been on the market in the last 72 hours get immediately updated in the ‘New’ listings, letting buyers keep track of the latest updated homes.With more than 2.7 million listings nationwide—and thousands across Indiana—Houzeo is the one of the biggest house hunting website in 2025. Buyers can favorite and share listings, connect with agents, schedule tours, and make offers right from the app. With the launch of this feature, the Houzeo mobile app delivers an experience that goes beyond simple home search, enforcing itself as one of the best home buying apps as well.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.