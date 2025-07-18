Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Analysis | Top Companies & Share 2025 | DataM Intelligence
The Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024 and 2031.
The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market thrives on rising demand for hygiene & safety, driven by innovation, sustainability, and strong growth across key sectors.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market reached US$ 47 billion and is expected to reach US$ 66.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024 and 2031.
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview:
The Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market is witnessing robust expansion, driven by heightened demand across manufacturing, food processing, healthcare, and automotive industries. Industrial cleaning chemicals ensure operational efficiency, hygiene, and compliance with stringent regulatory standards, making them indispensable in modern industrial ecosystems. The market continues to evolve with a notable shift toward bio-based and low-VOC formulations, catering to rising environmental concerns.
Market Drivers & Opportunities:
Sustainability and Green Chemistry: Growing emphasis on eco-friendly, biodegradable cleaning agents is opening new avenues for product innovation.
Technological Advancements: Integration of automation and smart dosing systems in industrial cleaning is boosting chemical efficiency and reducing operational costs.
Stringent Regulations: Compliance with environmental and workplace safety standards is fueling demand for advanced formulations.
Emerging Economies: Rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offers significant growth opportunities for market participants.
Market Segmentation:
By Raw Material:
Surfactants
Chlor-alkali
Solvents
Phosphates
Biocides
Others.
By Product Type:
Disinfectants and Sanitizers
General Purpose Cleaners
Laundry Care Products
Vehicle Wash Products
Food Cleaners
Dairy Cleaners
Others.
By Grade:
Medical Grade
Industrial Grade
Food Grade.
By Sales Channel:
B2B
B2C
Others.
By End-User:
Healthcare
Food and Beverage Processing
Fabricated Metal Processing
Chemical Processing
Oil & Gas
Laundry and Dry Cleaning
Others.
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Market Geographical Share:
North America: Strong demand from healthcare and food & beverage sectors, supported by strict hygiene norms.
Europe: Significant shift toward green chemicals due to EU regulations and circular economy initiatives.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by industrial expansion in China, India, and Southeast Asia.
Latin America & Middle East: Gradual growth supported by rising industrial activities and infrastructure investments.
Market Key Players:
Leading industry participants include:
BASF SE
3M
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Clariant
Croda Global PLC
Eastman Chemical Company
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Huntsman Global LLC
Procter & Gamble
Solvay.
These companies focus on sustainable chemistry, strategic partnerships, and new product development to strengthen their market presence.
Recent Developments:
USA
June 2025: A US-based chemical company launched a line of enzyme-based industrial cleaners to target heavy-duty applications while reducing environmental impact.
August 2024: An American specialty chemicals manufacturer introduced a smart dispensing system for industrial cleaning chemicals, enhancing process control and reducing waste.
Japan
March 2025: A Japanese manufacturer unveiled water-soluble, biodegradable industrial degreasers aimed at reducing VOC emissions.
November 2024: A leading Japanese chemical group announced a partnership with robotics firms to develop automated industrial cleaning solutions integrated with eco-friendly chemicals.
Conclusion:
Driven by regulatory pressures, sustainability trends, and technological advancements, the global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market is poised for steady growth in the coming years. Industry players focusing on green solutions and digital innovations are expected to gain a competitive edge, shaping the market’s future landscape.
