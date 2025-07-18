Tribute to NUJ member Mick O’Neill

The respected journalist and committed member of the Reach Ireland chapel is remembered as a “confidante, protector, teacher and friend.”

Tribute by Michael O’Toole, Reach Ireland FoC.

Everyone in the Reach Ireland chapel has been left devastated by the tragic death of our much loved colleague, Mick O’Neill.

Mick, who was 62, was killed in a road traffic accident near Dublin Airport on the morning of Saturday, July 12. He was a father of one and grandfather of two.

He had been working in The Irish Daily Star since the early noughties. He was appointed Reach Ireland’s staff photographer, including The Irish Daily Star, Irish Daily Mirror, Irish Mirror online and Dublin Live in 2021.

Mick was a committed member of the NUJ chapel and was one of the people I would contact for counsel in relation to union issues in Ireland. He was a fervent believer in the need for, and benefit of, trade unions throughout his career. In his previous position in the Independent group in Dublin, Mick was also actively involved in trade unionism. He was always concerned for the welfare of colleagues in the NUJ.

He was also one of Ireland’s best known and respected photojournalists.

Although nominally a general photographer, he specialised in covering crime, working with me as crime and defence editor for Reach and crime correspondent Paul Healy.

We both depended on him and he never let us down.

He was a remarkable professional. He had an innate gift for talking to people, even in the most stressful of situations.

People warmed to him and he quickly gained their confidence.

He was excellent at establishing relationships with people – and turning them into enduring friendships.

Before concentrating on crime, he was heavily involved in photographing local football games and, even though he moved away from that around a decade ago, he maintained strong relationships in that field.

Mick could be trusted with any assignment, from snapping VIPs to vox pops – and he gave every job everything.

He was wonderful in a crisis and always kept calm and cheerful, no matter how tough the job.

Mick was a mentor, confidante, protector, teacher and friend.

Every reporter who ever worked with him was the better for it.

We will all miss him terribly.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish secretary, said:

“On behalf of the NUJ may I extend sympathy to Mick's family, friends and colleagues. “He was a late entrant to journalism and I knew him as a case room colleague in the old Independent House, Dublin City centre where we were colleagues. “He was a natural journalist with an easy manner yet dogged and determined. He was a loyal colleague and friend to many and proud of his craft. He was a great colleague, appreciated for his professional and interpersonal skills. “He was a great supporter of Independent Newspapers Credit Union and a regular fixture at their events when we soldiered together in Middle Abbey St in Dublin city centre. “His loss is immeasurable to his family and to his wife circle of friends."

