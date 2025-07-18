Handcrafted and Eco-Friendly Rugs Collection Launched by Home and Soul Furniture

Rugs Collections Lionel Hand Knotted Rug Raphael Hand Knotted Rug

Home and Soul Furniture Launches New Collection of Hand-Knotted, Eco-Friendly, and Outdoor Rugs with Sustainable Design

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home and Soul Furniture announces the launch of a new collection of rugs, designed to offer sustainable, stylish, and versatile options for modern living spaces. The collection features a variety of indoor hand-knotted, eco-friendly, and boho outdoor rugs that combine traditional craftsmanship with eco-conscious materials, ideal for both interior and exterior environments.Handmade Outdoor Seagrass Round RugA perfect fit for outdoor areas, the Handmade Outdoor Seagrass Round Rug combines nature's beauty with practicality. Made from seagrass, it adds texture and warmth to outdoor spaces while being durable enough to withstand the elements. This rug is a perfect addition to balconies, patios, or gardens, enhancing outdoor living areas with a stylish, eco-friendly touch.Emilia Eco-Friendly RugThe Emilia Eco-Friendly Rug brings sustainable living into the home without sacrificing style. Crafted from recycled materials, this rug is both luxurious and responsible, featuring intricate patterns that add texture and sophistication to any space. Made from natural fibers like wool and jute, the Emilia Rug offers the perfect balance of comfort, durability, and eco-conscious design.Handmade Rug LouisElegance and quality meet in the Handmade Rug Louis. This hand-knotted rug is meticulously crafted, featuring rich textures and timeless designs. The superior materials ensure durability, while the intricate craftsmanship makes each piece unique. The Handmade Louis Rug complements any interior, adding a touch of sophistication and timeless appeal.Raphael Hand-Knotted RugThe Raphael Hand-Knotted Rug stands out with its exquisite detailing and superior craftsmanship. Hand-knotted with precision, it adds elegance and refinement to any room. This rug’s intricate design and premium materials make it an enduring choice for those seeking quality and beauty that lasts.Lionel Hand-Knotted RugFor those desiring a blend of artistry and durability, the Lionel Hand-Knotted Rug is a perfect addition. Its intricate hand-knotted design brings a luxurious feel to any living area, while its quality materials ensure long-lasting comfort and style. The bold patterns and exceptional craftsmanship make this rug a statement piece in any room.The Handmade Rugs in the collection are crafted with precision, showcasing intricate designs and superior craftsmanship. These rugs are made using traditional hand-knotting techniques, ensuring each piece is unique and durable. The high-quality materials used in their creation provide not only a luxurious feel underfoot but also a long-lasting addition to any room.For those prioritizing sustainability, the Eco-Friendly Rugs in the collection are made from natural fibers such as jute, wool, and cotton, as well as recycled materials. These materials are carefully sourced to minimize environmental impact while maintaining exceptional durability and comfort. The eco-friendly rugs are available in a variety of styles, ranging from simple and minimalist designs to more textured, detailed patterns that bring warmth and sophistication to any interior space.Additionally, the Outdoor Rugs are designed to withstand the elements while adding comfort and style to outdoor areas. Crafted with weather-resistant materials, these rugs are perfect for balconies, patios, or gardens, offering a practical solution for enhancing outdoor living spaces. The outdoor rugs combine functionality with aesthetic appeal, providing a durable yet stylish foundation for any outdoor gathering area.Each rug in the collection is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability, offering an eco-conscious way to add beauty and comfort to living spaces. The combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern design ensures that these rugs complement a range of interior and exterior styles, from contemporary to bohemian, industrial to minimalist.About Home and Soul FurnitureHome and Soul Furniture is committed to offering high-quality, eco-friendly furniture and home decor designed to enhance modern living spaces. The collection reflects a focus on sustainability, combining timeless design, durability, and functionality. The company strives to create a harmonious living environment that embraces responsible design practices while offering pieces that are both beautiful and practical.

