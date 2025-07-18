Celupal Internacional Celebrates 25 Years as a Trusted Partner in the Graphic Arts Industry

Celupal Celebrates 25 Years

Celupal Internacional S de RL de CV proudly marks 25 years of service as the leading supplier to the graphic and textile arts industries in Mexico and beyond.

Celebrating 25 years shows our dedication to clients and partners. Our growth reflects their trust and our commitment to innovation and personalized support.” — Joshua D. Thomas, Director General

NAUCALPAN DE JUáREZ, MEXICO, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celupal Internacional S de RL de CV proudly marks 25 years of service as a strategic partner, distributor, and the leading supplier to the graphic and textile arts industries in Mexico and beyond.Celupal has grown from a small team in the State of Mexico focused on offset web press papers to a group of companies with more than 200 employees, twelve locations throughout Mexico as well as offices in China and South Florida. Strategic joint ventures, including 3 media converting plants, have further strengthened Celupal’s capabilities and market presence.“Celebrating 25 years is a testament to our commitment to our clients and partners,” said Joshua D. Thomas, Director General of Celupal Internacional. “Our growth reflects the trust our customers place in us, and our dedication to delivering innovative solutions and personalized support for every project.”From day one, Celupal has focused on deeply understanding each customer’s unique needs. The company’s ongoing success is built on its personalized approach, continuous team training, collaboration with leading suppliers, and culture of innovation that helps customers thrive in a competitive market.Celupal distributes products from many of the industry’s top brands, including Mimaki, Epson, Aleph, Keencut, Neolt, Trotec, Summa, Hexis, Ricoh, Marabu, Sappi, Foler, Kemica, and more — ensuring its customers have access to trusted solutions for their most demanding projects.As it celebrates this important milestone, Celupal remains focused on its vision: to be recognized worldwide for innovation and excellence in the graphic and textile arts. By empowering its people to push boundaries and putting clients first, Celupal is ready to drive the industry forward for decades to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.