Intelligent Waves Secures Key Role Supporting Integrated DoD Intelligence Mission Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves (IW)

Intelligent Waves, a top defense tech integrator, was awarded a multi-year role supporting a critical, integrated Department of Defense Intelligence mission.

IW is honored to support this vital mission. By delivering advanced technology, resilient cyber operations, and mission-critical support services, we're helping the DoD stay ahead of emerging threats.” — Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves (IW)

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the government through high-impact technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year role in support of a critical, integrated Department of Defense (DoD) intelligence mission. This five-year engagement reinforces IW’s reputation as a trusted provider of innovative, secure, and adaptive technology solutions for the national security community.Working closely with a leading industry partner, Intelligent Waves will deliver comprehensive program management, Mission IT capabilities, and direct operational support to advance the evolving intelligence mission across global theaters. The company’s role is pivotal to ensuring the continuity of operations and enabling rapid innovation in a highly dynamic threat landscape.“Our team is honored to support this vital mission,” said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves . “By delivering cutting-edge technology, resilient cyber operations, and mission-critical support services, we are helping the DoD stay ahead of emerging threats.”As part of the contract, IW will provide a full spectrum of services, including enterprise IT customer support, network engineering, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery. The company will also design, develop, and maintain advanced analytical tools that empower the Intelligence Community, law enforcement, and multiple DoD agencies throughout the full intelligence cycle.About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves provides mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network and systems engineering, software development, and human cognitive performance. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit https://www.intelligentwaves.com

