Euro area monthly balance of payments: May 2025

18 July 2025

Current account recorded €32 billion surplus in May 2025, up from €19 billion in previous month

Current account surplus amounted to €333 billion (2.1% of euro area GDP) in the 12 months to May 2025, down from €364 billion (2.5%) one year earlier

In financial account, euro area residents’ net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €758 billion and non-residents’ net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €744 billion in the 12 months to May 2025

Chart 1 Euro area current account balance (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; working day and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB.

The current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of €32 billion in May 2025, an increase of €13 billion from the previous month (Chart 1 and Table 1). Surpluses were recorded for goods (€33 billion), services (€13 billion) and primary income (€2 billion). These were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income (€16 billion).

Table 1 Current account of the euro area Source: ECB. Note: Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In the 12 months to May 2025, the current account recorded a surplus of €333 billion (2.1% of euro area GDP), compared with a surplus of €364 billion (2.5% of euro area GDP) one year earlier. This decrease was mainly driven by a shift from a surplus to a deficit for primary income (from a €34 billion surplus to a €5 billion deficit), but also by a larger deficit for secondary income (up from €169 billion to €185 billion) and a reduction in the surplus for services (down from €153 billion to €146 billion). These developments were partly offset by a larger surplus for goods (up from €346 billion to €378 billion).

Chart 2 Selected items of the euro area financial account (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: For assets, a positive (negative) number indicates net purchases (sales) of non-euro area instruments by euro area investors. For liabilities, a positive (negative) number indicates net sales (purchases) of euro area instruments by non-euro area investors.

In direct investment, euro area residents made net investments of €200 billion in non-euro area assets in the 12 months to May 2025, following net disinvestments of €215 billion one year earlier (Chart 2 and Table 2). Non-residents invested €126 billion in net terms in euro area assets in the 12 months to May 2025, following net disinvestments of €398 billion one year earlier.

In portfolio investment, euro area residents’ net purchases of non-euro area equity increased to €203 billion in the 12 months to May 2025, up from €84 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, net purchases of non-euro area debt securities by euro-area residents increased to €555 billion, up from €490 billion one year earlier. Non-residents’ net purchases of euro area equity increased to €395 billion in the 12 months to May 2025, up from €275 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, non-residents made net purchases of euro area debt securities amounting to €349 billion, declining from €426 billion one year earlier.

Table 2 Financial account of the euro area Source: ECB. Notes: Decreases in assets and liabilities are shown with a minus sign. Net financial derivatives are reported under assets. “MFIs” stands for monetary financial institutions. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In other investment, euro area residents recorded net acquisitions of non-euro area assets amounting to €518 billion in the 12 months to May 2025 (following net acquisitions of €212 billion one year earlier), while their net incurrence of liabilities was €172 billion (following disposals of €104 billion one year earlier).

Chart 3 Monetary presentation of the balance of payments (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: “MFI net external assets (enhanced)” incorporates an adjustment to the MFI net external assets (as reported in the consolidated MFI balance sheet items statistics) based on information on MFI long-term liabilities held by non-residents, available in b.o.p. statistics. B.o.p. transactions refer only to transactions of non-MFI residents of the euro area. Financial transactions are shown as liabilities net of assets. “Other” includes financial derivatives and statistical discrepancies.

The monetary presentation of the balance of payments (Chart 3) shows that the net external assets (enhanced) of euro area MFIs increased by €417 billion in the 12 months to May 2025. This increase was mainly driven by the current and capital accounts surplus and, to a lesser extent, euro area non-MFIs’ net inflows in other investment, and portfolio investment equity and debt. These developments were partly offset by euro area non-MFIs’ net outflows in direct investment.

In May 2025 the Eurosystem’s stock of reserve assets increased to €1,507.7 billion up from €1,496.9 billion in the previous month (Table 3). This increase was mostly driven by positive price changes (€6.5 billion) and, to a lesser extent, by net acquisitions of assets (€2.3 billion) and positive exchange rate changes (€2.0 billion).

Table 3 Reserve assets of the euro area (EUR billions; amounts outstanding at the end of the period, flows during the period; non-working day and non-seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB. Notes: “Other reserve assets” comprises currency and deposits, securities, financial derivatives (net) and other claims. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

Data revisions

This press release incorporates revisions to the data for April 2025. These revisions did not significantly alter the figures previously published.

