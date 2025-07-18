Coating Additives Market to Reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2032, Expanding at a Healthy CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2032

Coating Additives Market By Type

Rapid growth in the automotive, construction, and aerospace sectors is significantly contributing to market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global coating additives market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by rising demand from various sectors such as architectural, industrial, automotive, wood, and furniture. Coating additives are essential in enhancing performance attributes like durability, flow behavior, and surface finish, making them indispensable in modern coating formulations.According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled "Coating Additives Market By Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, and Others), By Function (Anti-foaming, Wetting and Dispersion, Rheology Modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, and Others), By Formulation (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Solventless, Powder, and Radiation Curable Coatings), By End-use Industry (Architectural, Industrial, Automotive, Wood & Furniture, and Others), and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032", the market was valued at $10.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $17.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1719 Key Growth Drivers:- Rising Demand for Multifunctional Additives: Additives that offer performance benefits such as UV resistance, anti-scratch properties, and faster drying times are gaining popularity.- Supportive Environmental Regulations: Increasing adoption of low-VOC and eco-friendly coatings is boosting demand for sustainable additive solutions.- Expanding End-Use Industries: Rapid growth in the automotive, construction, and aerospace sectors is significantly contributing to market expansion.- Surging Preference for High-Performance Coatings: Additives that enhance functionality and durability while promoting environmental sustainability are in high demand.Market Highlights:-Acrylic Segment Leads by Type:In 2022, acrylic-based additives accounted for the largest market share (over one-fourth of revenue) and are projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% through 2032. Their widespread usage is attributed to excellent weather resistance, clarity, and cost-effectiveness.Water-Borne Coatings Dominate by Formulation:The water-borne coatings segment held nearly 50% of the market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. These coatings are preferred for their low VOC content, quick drying, odorless nature, and environmental safety.Architectural Segment Tops End-Use Industries:Accounting for one-third of the global revenue, the architectural sector was the dominant end-use industry in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. Rapid infrastructure development in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is the key growth driver.Asia-Pacific Remains the Market Leader:With over half of the global market share in 2022, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain dominance with the highest CAGR of 5.9%, driven by economic growth and urbanization across emerging countries.Key Players in the Market:- Arkema- BASF SE- Ashland- Clariant- Dow Chemical Company- Eastman Chemical Co.- Evonik Industries AG- LANXESS- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.- SolvayThese industry players are actively engaged in strategic initiatives including product launches, collaborations, geographic expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position and expand their global footprint.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coating-additives-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

