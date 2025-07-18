Callaway in Concert: Tony Nominee’s Show is Pure Broadway Magic

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo Liz Callaway (Photo credit: Bill Westmoreland)

LTV Studios welcomes Liz Callaway in an intimate concert blending Broadway brilliance and movie magic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony and Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning Broadway legend Liz Callaway is headed to East Hampton for one unforgettable evening of music, storytelling, and show-stopping vocals as part of the Hamptons Summer Songbook series at LTV Studios.On Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 PM, Callaway takes the stage with her signature concert “Broadway & Beyond”—a dazzling journey through one of the most iconic careers in American musical theater. With her unmistakable voice and warm stage presence, Callaway brings to life the songs that have shaped her legacy—from Broadway stages to animated classics and beyond.Often referred to as “the voice of a generation,” Liz Callaway’s show weaves together highlights from her extraordinary career. Audiences can expect soaring performances from the Broadway productions she helped define, including her Tony-nominated turn in Baby and her unforgettable run as Grizabella in Cats, where she belted the classic “Memory”. Also featured are selections from her deep collaborations with Stephen Sondheim, one of Broadway’s most revered composers.But Broadway & Beyond is just that—beyond Broadway. The concert includes fan favorites from Callaway’s award-winning work in film, including the Oscar-nominated “Journey to the Past” from Anastasia, which has become one of her signature songs. Callaway also draws from her acclaimed recording career, blending Broadway ballads with cinematic gems and a few surprises.Critics agree: Callaway is not just a performer, but a once-in-a-generation talent. As the Portland Press Herald raved, “Liz Callaway brought her very full, yet sensitive, singing voice, a charming stage manner and a first-rate accompanist for a transfixing evening of song.” BroadwayWorld put it simply: “Icon status well-earned and rightly deserved… Liz Callaway is The Best.”LTV Studios’ Hamptons Summer Songbook series continues its season of exceptional musical storytelling with this not-to-be-missed performance. Produced by LTV Creative Director Josh Gladstone and independent producer Donna Rubin, the series has become one of the East End’s most talked-about cultural highlights of the summer, blending Broadway caliber talent with the intimacy and charm of a Hamptons night out.Ticket Prices:VIP Café front row reserve seating (with drink ticket) - $100.00, General admission (in advance) - $60.00, General admission (at the door) - $65.00.Note: Dates and performers are subject to change. Ticket prices are correct at time of writing.Tickets for the event are available now at www.ltveh.org/hss2025 About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | F: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthamptonAbout Liz CallawayLiz Callaway is a Tony-nominated and Emmy-winning singer and actress known for her acclaimed roles in Cats, Baby, and Miss Saigon, as well as her voice work in beloved films like Anastasia and The Swan Princess. A celebrated concert and recording artist, she continues to enchant audiences worldwide with her signature warmth, vocal brilliance, and storytelling charm. For more information, visit www.LizCallaway.com

