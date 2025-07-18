Tahan Music Co. Rewrites the Rules of Country Music with “I Still Choose You“

Tahan Music Co. - I Still Choose You

What if the best song on your playlist also told the truth? Tahan’s “I Still Choose You” does exactly that.

This is the sound of the next generation of country music and the world is ready for it. More than that, the world is wanting it.” — Kristen Broughton, co-founder of Tahan Music Co.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A woman singing to someone she loves. That’s what most people will hear when they press play on “ I Still Choose You ,” the latest release from Nashville-based label Tahan Music Co . But those who stay with it just a little longer, those who actually pay attention, will realize the message runs deeper. In a world that’s trained us to tune out anything uncomfortable, this song speaks directly to the moment we’re all living in. And it does it without yelling, without arguing, and without apologizing.“I Still Choose You” arrives today as the label’s third single, following Astronaut in May and Luke in June, and marks the debut of Tahan Music Co.’s first female vocalist. The song keeps all the storytelling depth and production value of the previous tracks but introduces something new: sass. It’s bold. It’s singable. It’s catchy on purpose. And it carries a message the world is quietly craving.“We know the moment we’re in,” says Kristen Broughton, co-founder of Tahan Music Co. and co-writer of the song. “People out there can feel overwhelmed. They’re bombarded with pressure to make decisions that sound empowering but leave them in pieces later. This song steps into that space without judging anyone. It just speaks truth. It says that you can still choose what’s good. And you don’t have to be miserable doing it."Co-founder and co-writer Joel Broughton adds with a laugh, “Yeah, and it’s not a lecture. It’s fun. It’s a great country song with some backbone. If people like it because it sounds good, great. If it also wakes them up a little, that’s even better.”A Love Song That Isn’t What It SeemsAt first listen, “I Still Choose You” might pass as a sweet, sassy country love song. That’s by design. The production is warm, the melody is pure windows-down joy, and the female vocal adds a new layer of tone to the Tahan catalog. But underneath the music is something bold: a woman singing to her unborn child. It’s a mother pushing back against the world’s pressure to make a "realistic" choice. And instead, chooses love.Joel explains, “We’ve all heard the same lines that it’ll be easier for you if you just walk away. But what nobody talks about is what that costs you. This song doesn’t sugarcoat anything, but it doesn’t get preachy either. It just says, I still choose you. And that definitive statement is a powerful thing.”Tahan Music Co. was founded to create this exact kind of moment, music that meets people right where they are, especially when they don’t want to face something difficult. This track carries the same DNA as Astronaut and Luke but reaches a listener who may not want to talk about life or legacy at all. That’s the point.“The incredible facet of our songs is their ability to be simply enjoyed by anyone, and yet the lyrics and melodies are on assignment - for those who have been through (or are in) challenging times and are avoiding tough conversations,” Kristen says. “Not because they’re bad people, but because they’re tired, feel embarrassed or ashamed, confused, or aren’t sure who to talk to. They’ve been holding it all in. They want clarity but they’re being sold chaos. So, we’re making music that brings peace and power back to the table through phenomenal music.”The Beginning of Something Bigger“I Still Choose You” is the third in a series of fifteen original songs written by Joel and Kristen in the span of a few weeks in late 2024. The entire collection, they say, came in like a download; fast, focused, and unmistakably Holy Spirit led. They didn’t plan to build a label, but it became clear that the songs needed a home and so did the listeners they were meant for.“We knew these weren’t songs to write down and just set in a desk somewhere,” Joel says. “They had to be brought to life. Songs for school drop-off, work commutes, baseball games, road trips. This is real-life music. It just happens to carry heaven’s truth.”The goal was never to make “Christian music” that would be pushed into a church-only box. Instead, they aimed to create country music with clarity, songs that would sound at home on the radio, in a bar, or on a Spotify playlist, but still point people toward hope, strength, truth and ultimately, Jesus.Kristen puts it this way: “We’re blazing a new path. We’re here to create a new era of country music, songs that lift people up without watering anything down. That’s what people want. Music that’s real, true, and bold in the best ways.A Sound the World Needs to HearRecorded in Nashville with a team of handpicked session pros, the track sounds every bit as polished as anything in today’s country rotation, but it carries weight that no algorithm can fake.Guitarist Austin Addams, known for both touring with Luke Grimes and appearing on the Grand Ole Opry stage, brings a balance of grit and grace to the instrumentation like no one else can. Drummer Shawn Fichter (Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Peter Frampton) delivers a groove that holds the whole thing together with clarity and precision, while Ben Reno's production gives the song both shine and space to become what it was always meant to be.“These guys don’t just play well,” Joel says. “They listen. They care about what the song is saying. And they build around that. Plus, they know how to make it punch."For the People Who Don’t Know They Need ItWhat makes “I Still Choose You” stand out isn’t just what it says, but how it says it. It doesn’t come in like a warning. It doesn’t shame anyone. It simply tells the truth and gives people a better song to sing.Kristen explains, “We’re surrounded by messaging that tell us the easiest option is always the best. But people are starting to feel the emptiness in that. We want to give them music that gives something back. Something that helps them feel strong again and reminds them that some of the hardest times shift into incredible joy.”More Than a Song, a Cultural ShiftAs the third release in what is shaping up to be a genre-redefining catalog, “I Still Choose You” makes it clear that Tahan isn’t here to play it safe. They’re here to shake things up - with kindness, with craftsmanship, and with conviction.The timing couldn’t be more critical. In a world where conversations are polarized and many voices are afraid to speak up, Tahan offers something refreshing: songs that sound like comfort but deliver perspective and truth. It’s not always loud. But it sure lasts.Kristen sums it up simply: “This is the sound of the next generation of country music and the world is ready for it. More than that, the world is wanting it. They’re tired of the fake feelings and being over influenced. They just want to have a great life and enjoy it. Everyone wants to know they’re safe and loved. They need the truth to do that.”Why This Label ExistsJoel and Kristen hadn’t planned to launch a record label. In fact, the idea of managing an entire musical movement wasn’t even on their radar. But in the fall of 2024, something shifted. Songs started pouring out, fifteen of them, in under a month. Not filler tracks. Not vague ideas. Complete, fully formed songs with melodies, lyrics, and stories. Each one had a mission. Each one felt like it was written for someone.“We weren’t trying to write a full collection,” Kristen says. “But we’re grateful for it. We were just listening and allowing God to flow through us, and it’s still going. So many songs, so much joy.”What began as a songwriting outpouring is quickly becoming a full-scale movement. The couple realized the songs needed to be stewarded carefully, not just handed off. The messaging was too important. The production needed to be excellent. And the voices needed to be chosen with intention.That’s how Tahan Music Co. was born: not from a desire to enter the music industry, but from a call to change it. “We’re not building a label to blend in,” Joel adds. “We’re building one that can’t help but stand out—for all the right reasons.”Choosing the Right Voice for This SongFinding the right vocalist for “I Still Choose You” wasn’t just about vocal range, it was about resonance. Joel and Kristen knew the story behind the song carried too much weight to be handed off casually. They weren’t just looking for a talented singer. They were looking for someone whose voice understood the assignment.“We prayed over every song’s process. We prayed in the studio. We relied on God to help us as we poured through the details, the options, the whole process, and He helped every step of the way,” Kristen says. “This song needed to feel tender, but unshakable. Warm, but resolute. And we found a voice that held all of that.”The vocal performance is equal parts sweet and commanding, inviting the listener in while also standing its ground. It doesn’t shout its message, but it doesn’t hide it either. That’s the power of the delivery.Joel adds, “We wanted a voice that could smile while towing the line. Someone who didn’t flinch. And when Kristen found her, we knew she was the voice for this story. She delivered the message exactly the way it was meant to be told.”The vocalist is the first female feature in Tahan’s growing roster, and her presence brings both a new energy and a deep sense of relatability to the label’s sound. It also opens the door for more female-led storytelling in a music space often dominated by male voices, especially when it comes to topics like courage and conviction.The Need for Better WordsEvery day, people sing along to songs that shape how they think, feel, and choose, often without realizing it. That’s why Tahan Music Co. views every lyric as a kind of confession. Because whether you're belting out tunes in the car, washing dishes, or scrolling through socials, the words you’re consuming are shaping the story you’re living.“People don’t realize how powerful words are,” Kristen says. “Words are forming your beliefs even when you’re not aware of it.”That’s why the Tahan songwriting process begins with prayer. No lazy hooks. No filler lines. Every phrase is held up to the light and asked, Is this building people up? Is this true? Does this create life?“We take that seriously,” Joel adds. “We’re not here to add to the noise. We’re here to change the background track in people’s lives.”“I Still Choose You” is a direct result of that commitment. It offers better words. A better message. A better song to sing along with, especially for kids, parents, teens, and people who feel like they’re carrying unseen burdens.And because the song is packaged in such a joyful, welcoming way, people may not realize how deep it goes until the third or fourth listen. Tahan writes music for the subconscious too, so that by the time the listener realizes what they’ve been singing, it’s already taken root.“This is how we can empower our listeners,” Kristen says. “Not by fighting or shouting, but by singing something better. Faith comes by hearing and works by speaking. Our music gives the opportunity for both as they sing along.”What’s Next for the Label“I Still Choose You” is just the beginning of a much larger rollout. Tahan Music Co. is on a mission to release one new song each month through the end of 2025, throughout 2026 and beyond, building a full story arc through music. Each single is written to reach a different kind of listener and to unlock something different in the culture.The upcoming tracks will be sure to deliver excellence. Some will lean into bold production. Some will hit hard - really hard - in a good way. Others will land gently. But all of them are designed to deliver real healing, hope, and joy.“We’re building a library of modern country music that gets to the root of things,” Joel says. “A collection of songs that people can live by. That kids can grow up with. That families can turn to in a world that’s constantly trying to confuse them.”Kristen adds, “It’s not just music. It’s like a remedy for the aching, and it’s time to get it out there.”Future releases will continue to introduce new vocalists, new storylines, and new sounds, all curated under the same direction that launched Tahan in the first place: Holy Spirit-led, story-driven, and deeply rooted in truth.And as the catalog grows, so does the movement behind it, a compassionate but powerful rebellion in today’s culture. A movement built not just on what sounds good, but on what is good.The Foundation that Fuels ItWhile many artists pour proceeds into charitable work, Tahan is doing things a little differently. The Tahan Foundation was created not to be the outcome of the music, but the engine. It exists to support the label’s broader mission: to create music that strengthens culture, restores clarity, and rebuilds joy through song.This means the Foundation backs the creative process and ensures the music gets into the right hands, those who need it most. It also supports music development, outreaches, events, and partnerships that help bring Tahan’s vision to stages, screens, and spaces far beyond the studio.“This isn’t just a hobby for us,” Kristen says. “It’s a mission. And that mission needs support, not just applause. That’s what the Foundation was set up to do. It will give the music room to run and reach more people. We can’t do it alone - but we can do it together, and you’re invited.”Tahan Music Co. invites you to stream, listen and to Share a Song and Save a Life.About Tahan Music Co.Tahan Music Co. is a Nashville-based country music label founded by Joel and Kristen Broughton . With a commitment to truth, beauty, and bold simplicity. The label is quickly becoming known for producing powerful, story-driven songs that feel both timeless and timely. Their music is written under the direction of the Holy Spirit and shaped for effectiveness in the real world. With tracks like Astronaut, Luke, and now “I Still Choose You”, Tahan is establishing a new standard in country music: radio-ready songs with heaven-breathed purpose.Release DetailsTitle: I Still Choose YouRelease Date: July 18, 2025Label: Tahan Music Co. | Nashville, TNWriters: Joel and Kristen BroughtonProducer: Ben RenoStreaming Platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube and all streaming platformsRadio Format: Country

Tahan Music Co. - I Still Choose You (Official Lyric Video)

