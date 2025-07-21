White Collar Layoff Wave Drives U.S. Entrepreneurship: Professionals Pivot to Franchise Ownership

The Wingman Planning franchise is among the new leaders helping professionals turn layoffs into long-term opportunity.

Sixteen years ago, I made the leap out of corporate life to build something of my own. Now, I’m committed to helping others make that leap with support and strategy behind them.” — Tom Mirabella, Founder & CEO of Wingman

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft, Meta , Intel, Macy’s — the list of major companies laying off employees has seen a significant increase in 2025(1). According to a recent report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, job cuts have surged nearly 80% compared to the same time last year. The retail industry alone has seen a 274% spike in layoffs, while the tech sector, once considered a segment touting stability for white collar workers, has been hit with a staggering 35% increase in job cuts(2).For white-collar professionals, this wave of layoffs isn’t just about job loss — it’s a wake-up call. With the economy feeling unsteady, AI transforming roles, and a growing disconnect between employee loyalty and corporate return, the question on everyone’s mind is clear —“How do I secure my future in a climate like this?”One word: entrepreneurship.AI is accelerating the shift from a once-climbable corporate ladder to shaky shifting ground. Corporate professionals specifically — operations leads, executive assistants, IT experts, marketing managers — are on the chopping block as the purge surges. Another study cited from Goldman Sachs says as many as 300 millions jobs around the globe could be impacted by AI and automation(3).The good news is that with the transformation of the U.S. career landscape has come a new sense of determination and a rise in self reliance. More than ever, Americans are betting on themselves and their own ideas. The U.S. Census Bureau reported over 5.5 million new business applications in 2023, translating to a 42% increase from pre-pandemic levels.But, beyond start-ups, franchising is seeing explosive growth, outperforming projections. The International Franchise Association, (IFA), is anticipating more growth in franchise units, translating to around 851,000 total units(4). Why? Because franchising offers the best of both worlds — a proven model with hands-on support and a leadership team to guide, plus the opportunity to be one’s own boss.One New Jersey-based franchise, Wingman Planning , offers a simple step into entrepreneurship, keeping things familiar for those coming from the corporate world.“Sixteen years ago, I made the leap out of corporate life to build something of my own,” says Tom Mirabella, Founder & CEO of Wingman. “Now, I’m committed to helping others make that leap with support and strategy behind them.”For those with corporate experience, Wingman’s franchise model offers a natural transition — combining team leadership, streamlined workflow, and a customer-first mindset in a framework designed specifically for franchise success. Franchisees benefit directly from their efforts, with more control over their time, income, and growth.The Wingman franchise offers professionals leaving the corporate world:- A leadership-friendly model where people skills and project management shine- Recurring revenue opportunities in a recession-resilient industry- Training, systems, and ongoing support for every stage of ownership- A mission-driven brand that resonates with today’s values-focused consumersThe corporate world is shifting — and for many white-collar professionals, the safest career move may be stepping outside of it. As layoffs continue and AI reshapes the workplace, the appeal of entrepreneurship is no longer reserved for risk-takers and big dreamers. It’s becoming a practical, strategic next step.Franchising with Wingman offers the chance to apply existing skills in a business model that’s already working, all with the support, structure, and freedom that corporate life too often lacks.For those ready to take control of their future, franchising is the way. The Wingman team wants to hear from you — connect with the team at (732) 539-5980.About Wingman PlanningWingman Planning is a full-service marketing agency based in New Jersey with franchise opportunities available nationwide. We help local businesses grow through strategic marketing campaigns—and now, we’re empowering entrepreneurs to do the same in their own communities through the Wingman Franchise program.(1) https://retailwire.com/macys-store-closures-274-retail-layoffs/ (2) http://challengergray.com/blog/may-2025-job-cuts-up-47-over-same-month-last-year-cuts-spread-to-other-sectors-than-govt-for-other-reasons-than-doge/ (3) https://www.gspublishing.com/content/research/en/reports/2023/03/27/d64e052b-0f6e-45d7-967b-d7be35fabd16.pdf (4) https://www.franchise.org/franchising-economic-outlook/

