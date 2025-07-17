Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,254 in the last 365 days.

The Gulf’s Geo-Economic Balancing Act

Amid sustained regional conflict and global uncertainty, the Arab Gulf states are navigating a shifting economic and strategic landscape with surprising resilience. MEI Senior Fellow Karen Young joins hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj to break down the latest economic data and geopolitical developments affecting the Gulf economies — from the ripple effects of the Israel-Iran war and Houthi maritime threats to energy diversification and global investment strategies. Young unpacks the challenges and opportunities shaping the Gulf’s economic resilience and explains what it all means for regional stability and growth.

Recorded July 15th, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Gulf’s Geo-Economic Balancing Act

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more