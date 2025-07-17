Renogy Launches Revolutionary Trolling Motor Battery with Smart Monitoring

12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery with Bluetooth Global Safety Certifications

Renogy debuts a smart, marine-grade trolling motor battery—designed for reliability, long runtime, and real-time performance monitoring.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in off-grid power solutions and a trusted supplier for RV manufacturers, dealers, and outdoor enthusiasts, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Battery with Bluetooth —a cutting-edge product engineered specifically for the needs of boaters and marine applications . This launch marks Renogy’s official expansion into the marine sector, following years of dominance in the RV and off-grid power markets.Renogy has long been recognized as a go-to brand for Recreational Vehicle power systems, delivering high-performance and reliable solar panels, lithium batteries, and smart power management solutions to OEMs and end users alike. With this new trolling motor battery, the company brings the same engineering excellence to the water—tailored for marine environments and optimized for long-lasting performance under harsh conditions.“This is more than just a battery launch,” said Rocky Lee, VP of Product Development at Renogy. “It’s the first step in building a full suite of marine-focused power solutions that meet the growing demand for sustainable, intelligent energy systems on the water.”Built for the Water, Not Just the RoadUnlike traditional lithium batteries used in RVs—designed for low-current, steady loads—the Renogy Trolling Motor Battery delivers up to 150A of continuous discharge, with a 300A peak at 30 seconds, supporting even the most power-hungry 12V to 36V trolling motor systems.Specifically designed for marine propulsion, the Renogy 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Battery is fully compatible with Minn Kota and other leading trolling motor brands. Use a single battery to power 30–55 lb thrust motors, connect two in series for 70–90 lb motors, or link three in series to drive 112–115 lb systems. Whether you're navigating calm lakes or coastal waters, this battery delivers the power and runtime serious anglers demand.Designed for life on the water, it features IP67-rated waterproofing, marine-grade anti-corrosion housing, and enhanced vibration resistance—ensuring reliable performance even in rough conditions and long days offshore.Stay in control of your power system with built-in Bluetooth 5.3, the latest in wireless technology. Through the Renogy App, users can access real-time data on battery status, system performance, fault alerts, and more—directly from their smartphone or tablet.“Marine power applications require higher surge capability and tighter protection against the elements,” explained Evan H., Renogy’s Lead Battery Engineer. “This battery was designed with exactly that in mind—delivering instant power, long run time, and full system monitoring via mobile app, even in harsh saltwater environments.”Designed with Boaters in MindKey features include:● 100Ah LiFePO4 capacity with over 5,000 cycles● Lightweight & Compact: 21.83 lbs; Group 24 size, nearly 50% lighter than traditional lead-acid alternatives● Voltage Flexibility: Supports 12V/24V/36V trolling motor systems● Ruggedized Design: IP67 waterproof with marine-grade vibration and corrosion protection● Smart Monitoring: Built-in Bluetooth 5.3 for real-time tracking via Renogy app● Advanced Safety: Integrated 150A BMS with low-temperature cut-offAvailabilityThe Renogy 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Battery is now available for purchase through Renogy’s official website and authorized dealers worldwide.About RenogyRenogy is a leading innovator in off-grid energy solutions, offering solar panels, batteries, inverters, and smart power management systems for RVs, homes, and outdoor applications. With a reputation built on engineering excellence and customer trust, Renogy is a preferred partner for OEMs and consumers in more than 50 countries.

