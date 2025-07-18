Joe Bonamassa Releases Breakthrough, His 'Most Propulsive, Striking' Album Yet

Photo Credit - Phil Barker

New Studio LP Out Today Alongside Reflective Single “Broken Record” as Tour Momentum Builds Across U.S. and Europe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-rock powerhouse Joe Bonamassa has officially released his brand-new studio album, Breakthrough, out today via J&R Adventures. His 17th studio album is his most stylistically diverse and emotionally resonant effort to date. The 10-track LP spans genre and geography, blending global influences with deeply personal songwriting and, of course, Bonamassa’s signature guitar mastery. WATCH the official music video for “Broken Record”. STREAM the album Breakthrough on all platforms. Order the album on CD and vinyl.To coincide with the album launch, Bonamassa has also released the record’s latest single, “Broken Record” – a haunting, slow-burning meditation on resilience, reflection, and the emotional weight of long roads traveled. With its brooding arrangement and introspective lyrics, the track reveals another side of Bonamassa’s ever-evolving artistry: “I’ve been lost in the wilderness / For too long, too long / Singing the same old song.”Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Journey, The Black Crowes), Breakthrough was recorded across Los Angeles, Nashville, and Greece. It captures Bonamassa at his most fearless, venturing beyond his blues roots and leaning fully into a wide-open palette of sound and story. From Texas swing and singer-songwriter intimacy to swaggering rock and funky soul, the album brings together everything he’s honed over more than 50 releases.Early reviews for Breakthrough have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising both its artistic range and emotional depth. Premier Guitar featured Bonamassa on its cover and called Breakthrough a “full-hearted essay in expressive playing and singing,” noting the album’s balance between “hard-edged, riff-driven” rock and “classic soul-pop.” Blues Rock Review awarded it 9.5/10 stars, calling it “an amazing record that promises to become a classic” and highlighting its “immaculate collection of timeless music.” Cryptic Rock called it “a decisive, intentional, forward-looking statement” and praised its “richly diverse sound.” At the same time, Rock and Blues Muse hailed it as “another keeper” and “one of Bonamassa’s finest.”“Broken Record” follows a series of well-received singles that offered a preview of the album’s dynamic range. The title track “Breakthrough” is a soulful, anthemic statement about transformation and letting go. “Shake This Ground” took a moodier, more introspective turn, while “Still Walking With Me” delivered a warm, reflective groove rooted in gratitude. Most recently, “Trigger Finger” turned up the volume with fiery guitar work and a fierce, forward-driving attitude. Across the board, Breakthrough is being recognized as a defining statement from an artist still expanding his reach nearly four decades into his career.The album release arrives as Bonamassa prepares to play the final two shows of his European summer tour, kicking off tonight in Pordenone, Italy, followed by a performance in Rome. He’ll then return to the U.S. for a string of amphitheater dates, including headlining performances at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (July 31), Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 8), and the Bourbon & Beyond Festival (September 12). In September, Bonamassa will set sail on the sold-out Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise to Alaska before launching into a full U.S. fall tour through the end of the year. He’ll also headline two major experiences in 2026: Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea XI and the first-ever Sound Wave Beach Weekend, which completely sold out during the presale – further proof of Bonamassa’s unmatched connection with fans and his continued momentum as one of the most in-demand live performers in modern blues and rock.For more on Breakthrough, VIP tour packages, and ticket info, visit www.jbonamassa.com JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULEEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino ParkJuly 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - CaveaU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek TheatreAugust 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAugust 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterSEPTEMBER 2025September 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalSeptember 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf TrapSeptember 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA*Supporting The WhoU.S. FALL TOUR 2025November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace TheatreNovember 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian TorontoNovember 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox TheatreNovember 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy TheatreNovember 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado TheatreNovember 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland TheatreNovember 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand TheaterNovember 15 – Houston, TX – The Hobby CenterNovember 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena AuditoriumNovember 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene AuditoriumNovember 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts CenterNovember 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal AuditoriumNovember 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts CenterNovember 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel TheatreNovember 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger TheatreNovember 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts CentreDecember 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer TheatreDecember 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts HallDecember 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz ArenaDecember 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live2026 TOUR DATESMarch 25-29, 2026 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XIApril 10-12, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL - Soundwave Beach Weekend.ABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Joe is currently releasing new music from his upcoming new studio album, Breakthrough, out July 18th. Still in his 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. www.jbonamassa.com A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

