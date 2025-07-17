Epoch Concepts Unites Top Tech Sponsors for Veterans Charity Golf Tournament

The Epoch Concepts Charity Golf Tournament takes place August 25, 2025 Epoch Concepts

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, is proud to announce the official sponsors for its inaugural Charity Golf Tournament taking place August 25, 2025 at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colo.Today’s newly announced sponsors are in addition to the previously announced event headline sponsor, Dell Technologies. The full list of confirmed sponsors to date includes:Presenting Sponsor:Dell TechnologiesDinner Sponsor:CarahsoftDrink Cart Sponsor:ZScalerGolf Ball Sponsor:D&HReception Bar Sponsor:Palo Alto NetworksLunch and Hole-in-One Sponsor:NFPGift Bag Sponsor:Wells FargoDrink Koozie SponsorVertivHole Sponsors:RadiclGitLabCommVaultWipfliHitachi Vantara FederalVAST FederalElasticThis annual event brings together professionals across the technology, defense, and business sectors for a day of networking, competition, and community. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that supports first responders, military service members, and their families by providing mortgage-free homes and other critical assistance.“We’re honored to have the support of such outstanding partners who share our commitment to giving back to those who have served,” said Marcus Smiley, CEO and Founder of Epoch Concepts. “This tournament isn’t just about golf, it’s about impact, service, and bringing people together to do good.”Sponsorship packages and player opportunities are still available. Epoch Concepts invites community members, partners, and supporters to participate in this event. Please visit https://epochconcepts.com/event/epoch-concepts-charity-golf-tournament/ for more information on how to get involved.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com

