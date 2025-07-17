Epoch Concepts Unites Top Tech Sponsors for Veterans Charity Golf Tournament
Limited sponsorship and player opportunities remain open for upcoming charity tournamentLITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Concepts, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, is proud to announce the official sponsors for its inaugural Charity Golf Tournament taking place August 25, 2025 at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colo.
Today’s newly announced sponsors are in addition to the previously announced event headline sponsor, Dell Technologies. The full list of confirmed sponsors to date includes:
Presenting Sponsor:
Dell Technologies
Dinner Sponsor:
Carahsoft
Drink Cart Sponsor:
ZScaler
Golf Ball Sponsor:
D&H
Reception Bar Sponsor:
Palo Alto Networks
Lunch and Hole-in-One Sponsor:
NFP
Gift Bag Sponsor:
Wells Fargo
Drink Koozie Sponsor
Vertiv
Hole Sponsors:
Radicl
GitLab
CommVault
Wipfli
Hitachi Vantara Federal
VAST Federal
Elastic
This annual event brings together professionals across the technology, defense, and business sectors for a day of networking, competition, and community. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that supports first responders, military service members, and their families by providing mortgage-free homes and other critical assistance.
“We’re honored to have the support of such outstanding partners who share our commitment to giving back to those who have served,” said Marcus Smiley, CEO and Founder of Epoch Concepts. “This tournament isn’t just about golf, it’s about impact, service, and bringing people together to do good.”
Sponsorship packages and player opportunities are still available. Epoch Concepts invites community members, partners, and supporters to participate in this event. Please visit https://epochconcepts.com/event/epoch-concepts-charity-golf-tournament/ for more information on how to get involved.
About Epoch Concepts
Epoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com.
