PV Hardware to Supply Solar Trackers for AMEA Power’s 139 MW Doornhoek Project in South Africa

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PV Hardware ( PVH ) proudly announces its role as the supplier of the state-of-the-art AxoneDuo Infinity solar trackers for the 139 MW Doornhoek Solar Photovoltaic Project in South Africa. The project is being developed by AMEA Power, a leading renewable energy company focused on emerging markets, and constructed by Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., a leading global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing renewable energy in the region.Located near Klerksdorp in the Northwest Province, the Doornhoek project is set to generate 325 GWh of clean energy annually, powering approximately 97,000 households and offsetting 330,000 tons of carbon emissions each year. It stands as a testament to South Africa's commitment to sustainable energy solutions under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP).PVH’s AxoneDuo Infinity trackers bring advanced terrain adaptability and high-precision solar tracking technology, ensuring optimal energy yield and reduced maintenance costs. Their robust design is specifically engineered to withstand the diverse environmental conditions of the region, enhancing the project's operational efficiency and long-term durability.“We are thrilled to support AMEA Power and Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy in delivering clean energy solutions for South Africa. Our AxoneDuo Infinity solar trackers are designed to maximize energy output while minimizing operational challenges, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Surmai Kaushik, VP Sales at PV Hardware.The 120MW solar PV project was awarded through Bid Window 6 of the REIPPPP, to a consortium consisting of, AMEA Power (the majority shareholder), and Ziyanda Energy and Dzimuzwo Energy, which are fully owned by African women. The project has secured USD 100 million in debt funding from Standard Bank South Africa, with equity support from the Industrial Development Corporation for local partners. This initiative not only accelerates South Africa's renewable energy transition but also promotes socio-economic growth by empowering local communities.About PV Hardware: At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.With over 32 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.For more information about PVHardware, please visit [ www.pvhardware.com

