In Potter County, Governor Shapiro Announces New Tourism Investment to Reopen Key Fuel Stop Near Northcentral Regional ATV Trail, Boosting Small Business and Outdoor Recreation Economy

The Marketing to Attract Tourists grant will be used for new gas pump storage tanks, allowing the Galeton store to reopen its fuel pump — the only one available for miles.

This grant helps ensure All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) tourism will continue to thrive in the Pennsylvania Wilds, as White Pine Country Store, Café & Lodge is a primary source of fuel on the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail.

Governor Shapiro is committed to driving tourism and economic growth across the Commonwealth and is calling for $65 million in funding in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday next year.

Galeton, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited Potter County to announce that the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is awarding a $162,461 grant to the White Pine Country Store, Café & Lodge through the Marketing to Attract Tourists program. During a visit to the Galeton business, the Governor highlighted how the investment will support outdoor recreation and local tourism by funding the necessary replacement of the store’s gas pump storage tanks — allowing the only gas pump for miles to safely reopen.

DCED’s Marketing to Attract Tourists program supports the Commonwealth’s tourism industry by helping communities attract some of the 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of Pennsylvania — inviting them to experience The Great American Getaway.

“White Pine Country Store has long been a hub for residents and travelers alike — whether you’re grabbing a bite to eat, stocking up on fishing gear, or gearing up to hit the ATV trails,” said Governor Shapiro. “This store sits at the heart of the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail, one of the Commonwealth’s premier outdoor recreation destinations — but without a working gas pump, folks couldn’t fuel up for the ride. With this investment, we’re supporting a key local business and keeping the outdoor recreation economy growing here in Potter County.”

The White Pine Country Store, Café & Lodge is located near the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail, which offers more than 600 miles of connected roads and trails across Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, and Tioga counties. Now in its second full year, the trail has quickly become one of Pennsylvania’s premier outdoor recreation destinations. A recent study found the trail system generated $13.1 million in economic impact for Potter and Tioga counties in 2023 — up from $10.4 million the previous year.

“Ensuring there is readily available fuel for residents and outdoor enthusiasts is critical to the continued success of the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail in Potter County,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “DCED is proud to support the local economy and help more people experience the many great attractions that Pennsylvania has to offer. Investments like this one at White Pine keeps these ATVs fueled up and ensures Pennsylvania visitors can experience their own Great American Getaway.”

“We are most grateful to Governor Shapiro for his keen awareness on the importance of this infrastructure, and his staff’s perseverance in finding a pathway to finance this project,” said Kim Manchego, Owner, White Pine Country Store. “The focus of enhancing and expanding tourism is the lifeline to success of White Pine and my fellow business owners.”

“The Potter County ATV/UTV Club was founded in 2020 in response to growing conversations about the need for responsible advocacy, focused on expanding trail access and providing youth safety training at the local level,” said Brad Smith, Co-Founder, Potter County ATV/UTV Club. “The Club extends its sincere gratitude to Governor Shapiro and all those involved who contributed to finding a solution to meet this need.”

“I’ve lived here for 70 years, and I have watched the impact of my two favorite Pennsylvania State agencies — the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Community and Economic Development — again and again, come through for Potter County,” said Paul Heimel, Vice Chair, Potter County Commissioners.

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — and new data shows the industry is surging. In 2023, Pennsylvania welcomed nearly 197 million visitors, generating a record-breaking $80.8 billion in total economic impact. Visitor spending reached $47.9 billion — surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time — and the industry supported more than 507,000 jobs, or one in every 16 jobs in the Commonwealth. Tourism also generated $10.1 billion in government revenue, including $4.8 billion in state and local taxes.

Looking Ahead to America’s 250th in 2026

As the birthplace of American democracy, Pennsylvania will be front and center next year on July 4, 2026, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth ― from NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

With the focus on Pennsylvania in 2026 and to take advantage of this unique opportunity, Governor Shapiro is calling for $65 million in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday, including:

$2.5 million continuation for America250PA

continuation for America250PA $15 million in new funding for Regional Event Security

in new funding for Regional Event Security $10 million increase to promote the 250th celebration

increase to promote the 250th celebration $36.5 million to plan and execute these internationally recognized events in the Tourism Promotion Fund

Plan Your Own Great American Getaway

