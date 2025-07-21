Ballet West Unveils 2025 Nutcracker Merchandise

Act quickly to secure your favorite Nutcracker items before they’re gone. Last year’s sale was a testament to the timeless allure of the Nutcracker and the enduring popularity of Ballet West’s curated collection. Collectors can snag hand-painted nesting dolls, enchanting snow globes, Nutcracker scarves, and modern neckties crafted in both silk and polyester. High-demand signature Mouse King items, from whimsical mini figures to cozy knit sweaters, are just part of a dazzling array of products celebrating the holiday classic. Fans can purchase merchandise at www.nutcrackerstore.com.

Public Can Pre-Order Now on NutcrackerStore.com

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back by popular demand, Ballet West ’s beloved Nutcracker merchandise sale opens July 21, and Mouse King mania is expected to continue to captivate fans. The high-demand signature Mouse King items, from whimsical mini figures to cozy knit sweaters, are just part of a dazzling array of products celebrating the holiday classic. Fans can purchase merchandise at www.nutcrackerstore.com “With each passing year, the Nutcracker becomes more ingrained in the hearts of our audiences,” said Ballet West Executive Director Michael Scolamiero. “It’s more than a performance. It’s a cherished holiday tradition, and our merchandise brings that tradition into homes and hearts far beyond the stage.”Last year's sale saw unprecedented sell-outs, with nine items—including Nutcracker water bottles, mugs, and striking posters—flying off the shelves. This year, fans will find even more ways to celebrate their favorite ballet, thanks to an expanded collection of new offerings that represent what patrons see on stage.Plush lovers will adore the newly introduced Clara plush (available in a dark skin tone), as well as bear, doll, and sugar plum plushes. Collectors can also snag hand-painted nesting dolls, enchanting snow globes, Nutcracker scarves, and modern neckties crafted in both silk and polyester. The knit sweater selection, now featuring Mouse King and Nutcracker designs, promises warmth with a touch of whimsy.“Our merchandise isn’t just about keepsakes,” said Scolamiero. “It’s about creating connections. For example, the Mouse King mini figure, the scarves, and the snow globes are all little pieces of magic that allow our audience to carry the Nutcracker experience with them all year.”For those seeking an elevated experience, Nutcracker VIP tickets include premium seating and an exclusive collector’s VIP gift bag valued at over $100. The gift bag’s full content, which include a meticulously detailed 6-inch replica of the regal Mouse King, are shrouded in excitement, with the big reveal set for the July 21 merchandise sale.Fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their favorite items before they’re gone. Last year’s sale was a testament to the timeless allure of the Nutcracker and the enduring popularity of Ballet West’s curated collection.[SAFE LINK to Visuals of 28 Nutcracker Merchandise Items # # #ABOUT BALLET WEST:Ballet West, led since 2007 by Artistic Director Adam Sklute, has been celebrated for innovation and excellence since 1963. Based in Salt Lake City, it presents classical masterpieces, historic works like America's longest-running Nutcracker, and groundbreaking creations with unparalleled artistic standards.

