Blue Box Auction Gallery Announces End of Summer Auction Series Featuring Over 1,000 Morgan Silver Dollars

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Box Auction Gallery is proud to announce its End of Summer Auction Series, a multi-event lineup designed to captivate collectors across diverse categories. Leading the series are two highly anticipated coin auctions on August 7 and August 14 that together represent one of the most significant numismatic offerings the gallery has presented to date.Spanning both auctions, bidders will have the opportunity to acquire over 1,000 Morgan Silver Dollars, including examples from multiple mints and a broad range of dates. Among these are coins from the Carson City Mint which are highly prized by collectors for their scarcity and historical importance. Coins bearing the iconic “CC” mintmark have long been considered some of the most collectible in American numismatics, and this event presents one of the most concentrated opportunities to acquire them.Complementing the silver dollars is a remarkable collection of gold coinage. Featured coins include U.S. gold eagles and fractional denominations, with selections suitable for both seasoned investors and dedicated collectors. Many of these coins originate from private collections and long-held estates, adding an additional layer of desirability to the catalog.Beyond the coin offerings, the End of Summer Auction Series will showcase fine jewelry, European antiques, original artworks, militaria, and more across six specialty auctions. The full schedule includes His & Hers Coins and Jewelry on July 24, Professor’s Collection: European on August 1, Collector’s Coins Part One on August 7, Collector’s Coins Part Two on August 14, Art: Surrealist & Modern Icons on August 22, and concludes with Professor’s Collection: Militaria on September 11.Bidders from around the world are invited to participate online, with pre-bidding already open for the first two auctions of the series. All auctions will be conducted digitally via Blue Box Auction Gallery’s online bidding platform For more information or to register to bid, visit www.BlueBoxAuction.com About Blue Box Auction GalleryBlue Box Auction Gallery connects remarkable items with discerning buyers through curated auctions that blend traditional expertise with a modern global platform. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, the gallery specializes in fine art, jewelry, coins, and collectibles, delivering trusted service to both sellers and collectors.

