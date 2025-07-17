Glauber Bachi Advocates for Digital Leadership in U.S. Construction Industry

Glauber Bachi - CEO

A specialist highlights the critical role of technology integration and strategic team management in reshaping the American construction landscape.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glauber Martiniano Bachi, an innovation specialist in business administration and CEO of Açoval Comercial LTDA, shares his vision on the growing digital transformation in the U.S. construction sector. With over 14 years of experience leading strategic initiatives, Bachi emphasizes the urgent need for leadership that is prepared to integrate smart technologies into construction workflows. This integration, he notes, is essential to promoting operational efficiency, improved team performance, and sustainable long-term results.“Civil construction is going through one of its most decisive moments," Bachi explains. “The digitization of processes and the use of technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are changing not only how we build, but also how we lead people and projects.”According to Bachi, these new tools are redefining the construction industry’s landscape. Digitization and technological innovation have proven to be fundamental to increasing productivity, reducing deadlines, and optimizing resources across various types of projects—from residential developments to large-scale infrastructure.Technologies such as BIM, which allows for the digital representation and simulation of building projects, and methods like modular construction and prefabrication, are no longer optional—they are becoming essential. These innovations streamline operations and reduce waste, but their true impact is only realized when combined with strategic leadership and human engagement.“Technology alone does not guarantee success,” Bachi emphasizes. “The key lies in digital leadership capable of guiding teams in a humane and effective manner.” In Bachi’s view, leadership must move beyond simple technical expertise. In a multicultural and highly regulated environment such as the United States, it is crucial that managers understand not just tools, but also people, culture, and organizational values.He explains that digital transformation in construction must be accompanied by a shift in mindset. Leaders must be able to connect data, processes, and people in a collaborative ecosystem that supports innovation, productivity, and safety. Such an approach builds trust and empowers teams to adopt new systems with confidence.The adoption of solutions based on AI and IoT has enabled significant advancements in the field. Predictive maintenance technologies are helping prevent equipment failures, while real-time quality control and remote monitoring enhance accuracy and reduce errors. Automated management systems improve safety compliance and overall efficiency. However, Bachi warns that these benefits will only be achieved if the workforce is trained and aligned with the new technologies.“Digital tools cannot replace human judgment, but they can enhance it,” he notes. “When teams are trained and engaged, technology becomes an extension of their capability—not a barrier.”Another key point addressed by Bachi is the importance of user experience. The construction industry has long suffered from complex, difficult-to-use systems. Now, modern platforms are focusing on intuitive interfaces, mobile access, and customizable dashboards that empower field workers and reduce the learning curve.“Putting people at the center of decisions is what sustains consistent innovation,” Bachi says. “Technological tools should adapt to users—not the other way around.”Bachi also highlights the vital role of collaboration. In the United States, successful construction projects often depend on the coordination between suppliers, contractors, architects, engineers, and clients. Establishing strong communication networks and fostering strategic partnerships are key to the success of digitally integrated projects.The creation of connected ecosystems—where stakeholders share data and insights in real time—ensures that all parties involved are aligned with project goals. This kind of integration not only streamlines decision-making but also minimizes risks and improves delivery timelines.While the future holds immense potential, Bachi does not ignore the challenges the construction sector faces. In recent years, the industry has encountered a persistent shortage of skilled labor, sharp increases in material costs, and frequent updates to safety and environmental regulations. These factors can delay projects and increase complexity for all stakeholders involved.“In this context, rapid adaptation and strategic management become competitive advantages,” he observes. “Firms that invest in leadership development and digital training are the ones that will thrive in this environment.”Glauber concludes: “The competitive advantage of the next decade will lie in the synergy between technology and leadership. The future of construction is now, and it is both human and technological at the same time.”

