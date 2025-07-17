VETS2INDUSTRY Teams Up with Signal Health Group and Defenders Gateway to Support Transitioning Veterans

Collaboration is the key to solving the most pressing challenges our veterans and their families face.” — Hahn March, CEO, VETS2INDUSTRY

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VETS2INDUSTRY is proud to announce Defenders Gateway as a featured sponsor of its 2nd Annual Military Transition Networking Conference, themed “Collaboration in Military Transition.” This year’s event will unite transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, veteran service organizations (VSOs), and corporate partners to foster collective impact and long-term success in the veteran community. The event will take place on the Carnival Horizon from July 19-27, 2025.

Signal Health Group returns as the event's lead sponsor, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to improving the lives of veterans through health and social care services. This year, Defender’s Gateway is a proud speaker sponsor bringing in renowned Keynote Speaker Army Veteran and Founder & President of Proven Paradigm Consulting, LLC, a nationally recognized advocate and leader in veteran transition and workforce development. Together, these two organizations are helping power VETS2INDUSTRY’s expanding initiatives in the veteran support ecosystem.

"Collaboration is the key to solving the most pressing challenges our veterans and their families face. With the support of Signal Health Group and Defenders Gateway, we're not just hosting another event, we're building a movement. Together, we're creating real pathways for transition, connection, and healing. This partnership amplifies our ability to serve those who have served, and ensures no veteran ever feels alone on their journey."

Beyond the Conference: New Initiative to Fast-Track Veteran Support

In a groundbreaking collaboration outside of the conference, VETS2INDUSTRY is launching its new Urgency Department, a specialized initiative to fast-track hard-to-resolve cases within the veteran community.

VETS2INDUSTRY, Signal Health Group and Defenders Gateway are teaming up with to support this effort, which will initially prioritize:

● Clearing the backlog of veteran applications for senior assisted living assistance for Signal Health Group

● Providing Rapid response to emergency or time-sensitive veteran needs like housing, mental health assistance, and career search guidance

● Connecting veterans to tailored, trusted support channels through the Defenders Gateway App

This partnership marks a major step toward creating a scalable, nationwide model for accelerated veteran support.

“Our goal with this year’s conference and the launch of the Urgency Department is to move beyond awareness and into action. By bringing together key partners like Signal Health Group and Defenders Gateway, we’re building systems that solve real problems for veterans faster, smarter, and more collaboratively. This is what meaningful impact looks like, and we’re just getting started.”

— Carmen White, Chief Operating Officer, VETS2INDUSTRY

About VETS2INDUSTRY

VETS2INDUSTRY is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to supporting service members, veterans, and their families with free resources, networking opportunities, and career readiness services. Through educational outreach, networking events, and its expansive digital library of over 1,000 vetted resources, the organization has helped thousands navigate their transitions from military to civilian life.

About Signal Health Group

Signal Health Group operates agencies through the United States. They provide quality and reliable Skilled, Non-skilled, and Hospice Services. They also offer innovative franchise opportunities. With a deep commitment to serving those who served, Signal Health Group has been instrumental in improving access to health services for veterans, seniors, and families.

About Defenders Gateway

Defenders Gateway is a digital platform and mobile app that connects verified veterans, first responders, and their families with exclusive deals, services, and support networks. More than just a savings tool, Defenders Gateway is on a mission to honor and empower heroes by building a trusted community of care and connection.

