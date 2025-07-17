GEORGIA, July 17 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced he will appoint The Honorable Benjamin A. Land to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Georgia created by the retirement of The Honorable Michael P. Boggs earlier this year.

"After careful consideration of multiple accomplished and noteworthy candidates, I'm proud to announce Ben Land as my appointment to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Judge Land has earned the respect of his peers and hardworking Georgians through his commitment to fairness and impartiality, his strong work ethic, and his integrity. His extensive experience as a former litigator and judge will make him a valuable addition to the Supreme Court as he continues his service to the people of our state.”

Benjamin A. Land has served on the Georgia Court of Appeals since July 20, 2022, following his appointment to the court by Governor Brian Kemp. He won election statewide for a full six-year term in 2024. Judge Land was previously a judge on the Superior Court for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, having been appointed by then-Governor Nathan Deal on February 7, 2018.

Prior to his service on the bench, Judge Land was a private practice attorney in Columbus for nearly 26 years, focusing on complex civil litigation. He represented plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of cases, obtained several record-setting verdicts, and played a key role in the defense of numerous nationwide class action lawsuits. Throughout his career, Judge Land has demonstrated a commitment to his profession and his community. He was presented with the State Bar of Georgia's William B. Spann, Jr. Award for Pro Bono Advocacy, is a graduate of Leadership Columbus, and has served as the President of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Bar Association, the Columbus Inn of Court, and the Columbus Bar Association. He was also a District Representative for the State Bar of Georgia's Younger Lawyers Division, a member of the Joseph Henry Lumpkin Inn of Court, and has volunteered on the boards of the Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity, the Pine Mountain Trail Association, and other community organizations. During his time on the bench, Judge Land has served on the Council of Superior Court Judges Budget Committee and Pattern Jury Instructions Committee, in addition to the Judicial Council’s Court Reporting Matters Committee.

Judge Land graduated with Highest Honors from the University of Georgia where he also earned his law degree, finishing second in his class. While attending law school, he served on the Editorial Board of the Georgia Law Review, clerked for the Georgia Supreme Court, and was elected to the Order of the Coif.